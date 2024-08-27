Liverpool are set to allow Stefan Bajcetic to gain first-team experience in a familiar setup this season, with the Spaniard reportedly close to a loan move.

Bajcetic has been deemed surplus to requirements when it comes to Arne Slot‘s immediate midfield options, as the priority is starting regularly at senior level.

While he could have stayed as a backup option at Anfield, the decision has been made to allow the 19-year-old to depart on loan.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano and corroborated by the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, he is now close to joining Pepijn Lijnders‘ Red Bull Salzburg for the 2024/25 campaign.

Salzburg are said to be in “advanced talks” with Liverpool, with negotiations into the “final stages” as they look to fend off interest from clubs in Spain.

The Austrian side have already brought in Lijnders as their new head coach this summer, with Vitor Matos and Andreas Kornmayer also heading to Salzburg as part of the Dutchman’s staff.

One of their first additions to the squad was Bobby Clark, who has swapped Anfield for the Red Bull Arena in a deal worth up to £10 million.

That means Lijnders is likely to field both Clark and Bajcetic on a weekly basis, with the latter to be used regularly in a side on the cusp of qualifying for this season’s Champions League.

Salzburg will book their place in the new league phase of Europe’s top-tier tournament if they beat Dynamo Kyiv in playoff on Tuesday night.

They already lead the Ukrainian side 2-0 from the away leg, and will join Liverpool in the competition proper if they are successful at home.

There is no suggestion of an option to buy being included in any deal for Bajcetic, with the plan being for the teenager to make up for lost time after a lengthy injury before rejoining Slot’s squad next season.

Bajcetic’s former club Celta Vigo were among the other sides credited with an interest along with Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Las Palmas, Valencia and two unnamed Premier League clubs.

Salzburg are currently top of the Austrian Bundesliga and hold a game in hand over reigning champions Sturm Graz, who also have nine points.