Sven-Goran Eriksson, former England manager who took over at Liverpool for one day earlier this year, has sadly passed away at the age of 76.

Eriksson, who revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer at the start of 2024, grew up a Liverpool supporter and dreamt of being in charge of the club.

The club were able to make his dream a reality in March when Liverpool Legends hosted Ajax at Anfield, and Eriksson was in the dugout alongside Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge.

“To sit on the bench for Liverpool, that’s been my dream my whole life. Now it happened, and it was a beautiful day in all meanings,” he said after the 4-2 win.

“It was full of emotions, tears coming. It’s been my dream club all my life – even when I had England, I also supported Liverpool, but I couldn’t say it at that time.

“It’s a good finish, to finish with Liverpool, it can’t be much better than that.”

Eriksson died on Monday morning surrounded by his family, with a statement reading: “After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family.

“The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted.”

Alongside managing England, Eriksson’s managerial career also saw him take charge of Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Man City, Leicester, Lazio and Mexico, among others.

In a documentary about his life, entitled ‘Sven’, his message to viewers spoke of the man he was.

“Don’t be sorry, smile,” he said. “Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it. Bye.”

Rest in peace, Sven. You’ll Never Walk Alone.