★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 20, 2023: West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (R) is challenged by Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

5 games in 15 days as Liverpool vs. West Ham date confirmed for Carabao Cup

Liverpool have a busy schedule on return from the September international break, with the date now confirmed for their third round Carabao Cup tie vs. West Ham.

Arne Slot‘s first taste of domestic cup action unfortunately comes against a side he will meet at least two other times this season, with the Hammers drawn as their opposition.

It is yet another Premier League side for the Reds, but at least Anfield will play host.

And it has now been confirmed that it will take place on Wednesday, September 25, with kickoff at 8pm (BST). Sky Sports will broadcast the game live in the UK.

The fixture is nestled into a busy period for the Reds, which includes their first Champions League outing of the campaign at AC Milan, with this cup fixture one of five games in 15 days.

On return from the September international break there is not a lot of downtime, with a game every three days before the month concludes:

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool are, of course, defending their League Cup crown this season, and if they were to progress beyond the Hammers, they will add another game to their fixture list at the end of October.

The end of September, meanwhile, does not signal the relentless run of fixtures for Slot and Co. as they will also play Bologna in the Champions League(home) and make the trip to Crystal Palace before the second international break.

All up, the Reds will play seven games in 22 days starting on September 14 and ending on October 5.

With a week between games to start the campaign, we are ready for a change of pace!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024