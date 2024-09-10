Liverpool meet AC Milan in their first Champions League game of the season in a week’s time, but their Italian counterparts are struggling to sell out the San Siro.

After a season out of the competition, the Reds kickstart their European campaign under Arne Slot with a trip to AC Milan on Tuesday, September 17.

It will be the Reds’ second game in a run of seven before international fixtures, again, disrupt the domestic calendar and an early chance to get points on the board in the new format.

The club received an allocation of 4,395 tickets for away supporters, which will sell out once the sales are complete early this week – the same cannot be said for Milan.

With a week to go, Milan still have thousands of tickets for sale around the San Siro and there is a consensus over the reasons why.

Firstly, Milan have failed to win a game so far this season, with two draws and a defeat, and the price of the tickets are steep, to say the least.

Their remaining tickets for the match – inclusive of hospitality seats – range from €349 (£294) to €59 (£49). For comparison, Liverpool’s most expensive regular adult seat in Europe this season is £61.

Corriere dello Sport‘s headline on the matter reads, ‘Liverpool is coming, but the fans are cold’, and it is not hard to see why.

As per SempreMilan, a ticket in the ‘Secondo Rosso’ section – equivalent to the Upper Main Stand – costs €139 (£117) a piece against Liverpool, but in the same section for their next Serie A match, it is just €59 (£49).

They go on to say that in the dedicated family section, a ticket costs €129 (£108) against the Reds – rightly noting “a family of three or four usually doesn’t have a spare €387/€516 to spend on ONE game.”

Ticket prices are spiralling out of control seemingly everywhere we look these days, and Milan is proving to be no exception despite their sale for this match being open to anyone.

The San Siro can house 75,923 spectators, but currently they do not look close to achieving that figure for the Reds’ visit.