Luis Diaz has started the season in brilliant form and has now attempted to outline why he is performing so well under Arne Slot.

Last season was a campaign that fluctuated in form for Diaz, who scored 13 goals in 51 appearances – having his father kidnapped by a guerrilla group didn’t help things.

This year, though, with Luis Diaz Sr safe and well, Liverpool’s No. 7 says he feels “calmer, happier” and is “really enjoying the way football is making him feel,” he told Sky Sports.

Diaz’s teammate, Cody Gakpo, who often played through the middle last year, is also enjoying a good start to the season, having brought his Netherlands form back to Merseyside.

There is no increased competition for places in the squad but the Colombian thinks this is a good thing, despite his place in the first XI coming under threat.

“It helps us maintain our level,” said Diaz.

“We have very high-quality players. It’s very healthy competition. Anyone who starts always gives their best and so do the substitutes. We have a very special squad. With so many games, I always say rotation is important.”

Arne Slot’s ‘attentiveness’

Jurgen Klopp brought Diaz to the club for an initial £37 million in 2022 and he immediately showed his supreme talent as Liverpool pushed for a quadruple.

The following year, his campaign was blighted by an injury and last season saw his form fluctuate.

Working under Slot, he is picking the ball in more advanced positions and getting results in front of goal more regularly.

On playing for the Dutchman, Diaz said: “As a coach, he has been spectacular from the first day I arrived and we had contact.

“The relationship is and continues to be really good.

“He is very attentive to the things you need to improve but he will also praise you for the good things you do. He is a good coach in that sense.

“He puts together good plans for the games and you can see that reflected in our results. We have shown a lot of quality in our first few games.”

In his interview with Sky Sports, the Colombian also outlined how he is working specifically on “finishing and “movements.”

He added: “The coach always tries to correct the movements you need to make in order to be well-positioned, to arrive in front of the goal better and score more goals. So, that really helps a lot.

“I think that’s mostly what it’s about, being in the right positions, getting closer to goal and obviously working on your finishing.”

One of the main reasons for bringing Slot to Liverpool was his ability to improve players individually. We are already beginning to see the fruits of this, with Diaz a key beneficiary.