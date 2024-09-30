➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
Date confirmed for Brighton vs. Liverpool in League Cup – 2 games in 65 hours

Liverpool will face Brighton twice in the space of four days, home and away, after the date for their League Cup clash against the Seagulls was confirmed.

For the fourth season in a row, the Reds will play their fourth-round League Cup tie away from Anfield after progressing with a 5-1 win over West Ham.

The clash against Brighton will take place at the Amex on Wednesday, October 30, with the 7.30pm (GMT) kickoff to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Brighton are the hosts just days before the two clubs meet for the first time in the Premier League this season, with the Seagulls securing their place in the cup with a 3-2 win over Wolves.

Anfield plays host to the league game on Saturday, November 2, with the traditional 3pm kickoff meaning there is a 65-hour turnaround between the end of one game and the start of the next.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 31, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (L) clashes with Brighton & Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Speaking after the draw was made, Arne Slot said: “I would’ve preferred to play at home because in our schedule it’s already so tight and so many games that you would prefer not to travel.

“If I’m correct Brighton is not next door – it’s quite a far away game, but it’s a quality team to face again.”

The League Cup trip is one of seven games in the space of 21 days between the October and November international breaks, with the Reds competing in three competitions once again.

Liverpool’s trip to Brighton in the cup is the last of three away games in succession and precedes a run of three at home, leaving Slot with plenty to juggle.

 

Liverpool’s fixtures after October international break

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

