As Federico Chiesa reflected on an “amazing” Anfield debut, he reiterated his ambition to start games very soon for Liverpool and added that he is “training for” West Ham.

Arne Slot has taken his time to integrate Federico Chiesa into his matchday squad since the Italian arrived from Juventus on August 29.

Against AC Milan, he finally made his debut in a cameo performance from the bench, but it was against Bournemouth at Anfield he got his first chance in front of the home crowd.

And the day was nearly made more memorable when the ball bounced in his direction, almost teasing him to shoot from distance with his first touch.

Unfortunately for the home supporters, who were willing the ball to go in, the shot was saved. After the match, Chiesa was asked about the moment on LFC TV.

Laughing, he said: “I saw the ball bouncing and I was like, ‘Why not?’

“I was a bit unlucky, then I hit the post but I was offside. But I just came in and I wanted to help the team, run for the team and that’s what I’m here to do.”

On his home debut, he was asked by Peter McDowall whether the occasion lived up to expectations, and replied: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, it did!

“Hearing You’ll Never Walk Alone for the first time from the bench, it was amazing. It was amazing also against Nottingham Forest but unfortunately we lost, but today was really amazing.

“I enjoyed every bit of it.”

Chiesa is “training for” West Ham

With a lively 20 minutes under his belt against Bournemouth, Chiesa will now be hoping to start against West Ham in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Though he played through the middle on Saturday, we could see him line up on the right, replacing Mo Salah, given the Egyptian has started all eight games for club and country so far this season.

Chiesa was asked if he was “feeling sharper” and “ready to play more minutes now, hopefully if needed in midweek against West Ham?”

The 26-year-old was firm in his response, saying: “Yes, I am. I’m training for that. I’m training harder, faster.

“I’m training to be ready, to play, but it just depends on the coach, when he wants me to play and put me in.”

That sounds like a man ready for his first start.