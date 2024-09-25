Liverpool 5-1 West Ham: Player Ratings

Liverpool’s defence of the League Cup trophy started in thumping fashion with a 5-1 win over West Ham, as the squad’s depth in attack really showed its value and quality at Anfield.

Liverpool 5-1 West Ham United

Carabao Cup Third Round, Anfield

September 25, 2024

Goals: Jota 25′, 49′, Salah 74′, Gakpo 90′, 90+3′; Quansah OG 21′

Sent-off: Alvarez 76′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8 (out of 10)

Nothing he could do about the opener, though he had already been beaten by Danny Ings – offside on that occasion. Nothing else to do in the first half in truth, but from the hour mark was busier.

One brave block when he came rushing out, then had to be well-positioned to palm away a low strike towards his near post from range. Also thwarted Kilman from close range in another display that showcased what a luxury it is to have him as a No. 2.

Conor Bradley – 7

A couple of decent defensive interventions, including a backwards header at the far post with Bowen lurking. Going forward he hasn’t really shown that immense power and acceleration we saw in his breakthrough days, but he passed well into feet and showed up when Chiesa needed backup.

Did well with the run for the final goal too, crossing low before Salah’s strike. Thankfully, he was on form from a defensive perspective, as most of the rest of the back line was not.

Jarell Quansah – 6

First start since the opening day of the season and the young defender marked the occasion with an unfortunate own goal, the ball deflected off him into the net from an attempted clearance.

Not always the tidiest outing from the centre-back, who was booked for hauling down Antonio and caught a couple of times by balls in the channel. Perhaps guilty of trying too hard having lost his place in the side to Ibrahima Konate.

Joe Gomez – 7

Another making his first start of the season so our centre-backs weren’t exactly in rhythm. It showed with Gomez, who was captain on the night, just as much as with Quansah.

He made perhaps fewer errors and did show signs of improvement in the second half, but his use of the ball wasn’t great especially when we were under pressure later on.

Kostas Tsimikas – 6

Good for him to be getting some semi-regular game time recently and he looked fairly sharp for it in the first half, plenty of overlaps and attempts to get into space down the left.

In the second half, though, it looked like he had won a raffle: out of position twice, once for a big chance, then missed two tackles and stopped short of the ball in quick succession.

Still deserves man of the match for an attempted diving-header-block-slide-tackle in the six-yard box though. Tried to smother the ball like a grenade hero.

Wataru Endo – 7

Yet another making his first start of the campaign. There’s not much Endo can do in fairness: if he’s not the profile the manager wants, there’s not much scope for altering his game at this stage of his career.

Still, he put the effort in and got through plenty of challenges, used the ball sensibly enough and kept going after taking a whack to the ribs.

Curtis Jones – 8

Brilliant winding run after half-time to move from his own penalty box to West Ham‘s, then laid in a pass for Jota to score. Almost netted himself on the hour mark, running behind and flicking one which just lacked a bit of power.

In and around all that he was extremely neat, dealt well with the ball in his own defensive third and kept up the supply line for those ahead of him. A very decent outing.

Tempted to take a point off him for giving his jersey to a kid who had a “Can I have your shirt” sign, but we’ll let him off!

Federico Chiesa – 7

Notched his first assist for the club with his half-volley into the ground, headed in by Jota. A few glimpses of the brilliance and ingenuity he can provide, starting wide right but popping up the opposite channel too.

Got a good hour of running and working in his system, inching him closer towards being a more regular selection consideration.

Diogo Jota – 9 (Man of the match)

Given a roving No. 10 role, mostly a second forward but on occasion dropping back in.

Naturally looked a little lost in build-up play to start with, but his movement is so good he still got involved plenty – and was right place at the right time to nod in a brilliant equaliser.

That was Jota at his best, eager and alert and in close proximity to goal – and brave too with a header in front of the ‘keeper. His second goal was a smoothly-taken finish on the move, the sort which had been missing for a few games beforehand.

Cody Gakpo – 8

The liveliest of the front four in the opening stages in making a few mazy runs in possession, as well as having a left-footer deflected just wide.

Rather than his in-running role of most games, he stuck largely to the flank for the night, pulling the defence wide to create space for others and drifting over a few crosses.

A bit of a team tactics performance rather than an individual one, which is no bad thing at all even if he faded from the game in the second half and missed a rebound shot late on.

His best moments came late: a trademark cut-in and power drive, beaten out by the keeper, before the same ended in a rifled strike inside the near post for the Reds’ fourth – and the deflected fifth followed a minute later after a great turn.

Darwin Nunez – 6

Along with Kelleher, the only starter who also started last weekend, but he was totally unable to get into the game which wasn’t quick enough for him to thrive on balls in behind.

With his first touch and link play not quite up to scratch, the Uruguayan was therefore on the periphery.

Some decent defensive work from the front in the first half but not a performance to keep him in the team, particularly after Jota’s brace tonight. Kept working and assisted Gakpo.

Substitutes

Salah (on for Chiesa, 58′) – 8 – Came on, scored. Job done.

Mac Allister (on for Jota, 58′) – 8 – It’s mad how it can take him about 10 minutes to do more than most others manage in an hour or more. Battered the post and had another saved.

Morton (on for Endo, 82′) – N/A – Could have done with more minutes but a first appearance of the season at least.

Robertson (on for Tsimikas, 82′) – N/A – No doubt will benefit enormously from his 10-minute run-out.

Subs not used: Jaros, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai, Diaz

Arne Slot – 9

Rotated heavily with nine changes, just the top and tail of the team left in place – and as they haven’t been starters, it was more than reasonable to do so.

Got game time for those who needed it, was able to manage minutes where he wanted and didn’t have a face like a smacked arse all night, which immediately makes him better than the man in the opposite dugout.

Perhaps some surprise that Slot didn’t involve the odd youngster like Trey Nyoni, and Tyler Morton barely got a kick – but it’s hard to argue against a comprehensive win when so many changes were made anyway.

At the moment it looks as though Slot has more squad attackers ticking than squad defenders, which might need a bit of attention over the coming weeks, but with that obvious exception of the Forest game, he has used the group well so far and shouldn’t be questioned as a result.

Backed his other options and despite a stuttering performance at times, was rewarded with the win.