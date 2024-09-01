Buried in the news cycle as Liverpool battered Man United 3-0 at Old Trafford, the club quietly allowed another player to head out on loan after deadline day.

Sunday saw the Reds take another famous victory from the red side of Manchester, with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah the goalscorers in a 3-0 win.

It came with new signing Federico Chiesa watching from the stands, having become the only arrival of the summer transfer window as he joined from Juventus in a £12.5 million deal.

Though the English transfer window closed on Friday, however, Liverpool have now agreed their 15th loan of the campaign.

Goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski, 21, has joined Cypriot Second Division side Spartakos Kitiou for the rest of the season, in a transfer yet to be announced by his parent club.

Ojrzynski has previously spent time on loan with Caernarfon Town in Wales, Radomiak Radom in his native Poland and most recently Den Bosch in the Netherlands.

His spells with Radomiak and Den Bosch saw him feature just 14 times over two seasons, however, with a lack of game time seeing him drop out of the picture at Liverpool.

It had been expected that Ojrzynski would leave the club on a permanent basis this summer, even taking in a trial with Polish club GKS Katowice in July.

But with player and club failing to secure a move before the majority of transfer windows closed around Europe, he has made the switch to Cyprus.

Spartakos Kitiou were promoted to the Cypriot Second Division after last season’s third-tier playoffs, with the league getting underway later this month.

The deal is far from what had been hoped for Ojrzynski upon his initial forays into first-team training under Jurgen Klopp, and he is now in line to leave on a free transfer next year when his contract expires.

He is not the only Pole to swap Liverpool for Cyprus this summer, with Mateusz Musialowski joining Omonia Nicosia in the First Division upon his release.

Musialowski has so far made one appearance for Omonia, a 10-minute cameo in their UEFA Conference League qualifier against Zira FC.