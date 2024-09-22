As Liverpool U21s beat Derby U21s 3-1, Tyler Morton and Trey Nyoni both came off after an hour which could hint at their inclusion against West Ham in the League Cup.

Liverpool U21s 3-1 Derby U21s

Premier League 2, AXA Training Centre

September 21, 2024

Goals: Morton 15′, Pilling 56′, Kone-Doherty 89′; Moloney 86′

Coach Barry Lewtas came into this one with probably his strongest under-21 side of the season so far.

Morton started in midfield alongside captain Dominic Corness, while was Trent Kone-Doherty ready to make an impact off the bench and Nyoni started.

In truth, Morton is too good for academy football now but was playing to keep up his match sharpness as he trains with the first team.

It wasn’t long before he showed his class, just 15 minutes in fact, as he struck from the edge of the box and scored thanks to a slight deflection.

Even before that, though, the 21-year-old had been dictating, playing a great pass forward to Tom Hill who saw his effort go just past the post.

Somehow, Liverpool only scored one before the break, as Morton and Norris both went close on further occasions.

Half time: Liverpool U21s 1-0 Derby U21s

After half time, however, the pressure paid off when Pilling ran onto a Nyoni pass to then win and score the subsequent penalty.

With Morton, Nyoni and Ranel Young all coming off within 10 minutes of each other just after the hour mark, their replacements, Josh Davidson, Kieran Morrison and Kone-Doherty, all played their part in ensuring Liverpool maintained their dominance.

Derby did, though, score in the 86th minute, when Riley Moloney scored past Kornel Misciur from the spot, only for Kone-Doherty to put to bed any thoughts of a comeback with a calm finish three minutes later.

Meanwhile, Liverpool U18s drew 2-2 against Leeds U18s, with Louis Enahoro-Marcus and Josh Sonni-Lambie getting on the scoresheet.

For Morton and Nyoni to be taken off, you would have to assume that would have been with a view to them being involved in some capacity on Wednesday in the League Cup, as West Ham visit Anfield.

The under-21s also have a big game coming up, as they take on Harrogate’s senior side in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Liverpool U21s: Misciur; Miles, Nallo, Jonas, Norris; Morton (Kone-Doherty 68′), Pilling, Corness; Hill, Nyoni (Davidson 62′), Young (Morrison 62′)

Subs not used: Trueman, Pinnington

Next Match: Harrogate (A) – EFL Trophy – Tuesday, September 24, 7.45pm (BST)