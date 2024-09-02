Mo Salah has put the pressure on Liverpool to approach him over a new contract, with reliable reports now claiming the Egyptian’s “preference” would be to stay.

Salah stoked the flames after his stellar performance in the 3-0 win over Man United when he revealed that “nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts.”

This is despite the 32-year-old entering the final year of his deal, with his current acceptance being that it is his “last year in the club” and that was potentially his last trip to Old Trafford.

His claim that Liverpool were yet to even broach the subject of an extension has alarmed supporters, as despite his age Salah remains one of the most important and best-performing players at the club.

It had been suggested that it was the Egyptian himself who had stalled negotiations with a proposed move to Saudi Arabia on the horizon.

But Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy has now reported that “his preference would be to remain with the Anfield side.”

“Salah has not considered any other club yet, but feels he still has years left at the highest level,” Reddy explained.

“He wants to be competing for the biggest prizes and so interest from Saudi Arabia would not be enticing at present.”

That Salah noted that Sunday may have only been his last visit to Man United as a Liverpool player, and he could yet return with another club, there is clearly no desire from him to move on.

However, Reddy added that “Salah’s position has been that Liverpool need to start a dialogue over fresh terms as it is not his job to push for it.”

It is argued that Liverpool’s inactivity “seems to suggest they are comfortable letting him leave on a free,” though given the same situation has played out with Trent Alexander-Arnold – much more valuable of an asset at 25 – that may not be the case.

Transfers over, contract talks to begin?

The hope is that the club, who have undergone a major reshuffle in the boardroom this year, had simply parked contract talks while sporting director Richard Hughes focused on the transfer window.

With deadline day now passed, talks should take place with the representatives of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk as a priority.

And while both Salah and Van Dijk are now into their 30s and will see their resale value depreciate, Sunday only further underlined their ongoing importance to Liverpool’s success.