Mohamed Salah‘s agent has never been shy in calling out inaccurate reporting about his client, and he has done so again following claims regarding the Egyptian’s contract situation.

Of course, Salah has less than a year remaining and in less than four months he will be free to sign a free contract move for next summer with a foreign club.

The 32-year-old put his contract situation front and centre with some revealing comments post-match after the 3-0 win over Man United before the international break, saying: “as you know it’s my last year in the club.”

Salah added: “Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts, so I’ve said ‘OK, I’ll play my last season and in the end we’ll see’.”

The international break, then saw claims that the prolific goalscorer is “desperate” to sign a new contract and that money is not the “deciding factor.”

It was reported that via “numerous sources [..] it is understood Salah is desperate to extend his stay at Liverpool beyond this summer.”

The report in the Liverpool Echo added that: “Sources close to the player have told the ECHO how he and his family love Liverpool and have spoken about how settled they are in the North West after seven wildly successful years with the club.”

However, while it isn’t clear who or which reports he is referring to, Salah’s agent has blasted what he claims is inaccurate reporting on the situation.

Ramy Abbas Issa posted on X (Twitter) on Thursday evening, saying:

“FYI – all those ‘journalists’ who imply having ‘inside information’ about Mohamed’s future are making claims/posts based on absolutely nothing. Just click-whoring. “Sources close to Mohamed” don’t exist. This post is really just to tell you that they don’t know.”

With Salah’s future unlikely to be resolved imminently, this might not be the last we’ve heard from Abbas Issa.

And, of course, there are always two sides to every story.