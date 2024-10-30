Arne Slot has spoken about Liverpool’s decision to send the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak on loan, admitting he is now ‘worried’ about one area of the squad.

Liverpool currently have 13 players out on loan, all playing at varying standards and with different coaches.

While they are not learning under Slot, they are gaining valuable experience, something that can often be vital for youngsters who want to break into the first team – for evidence, just see how Conor Bradley improved at Bolton.

However, sending so many out on loan can leave you lacking options, especially in the League Cup. Slot was asked about this conundrum and outlined the positives and negatives of a spell away.

He said: “That is sometimes difficult because in certain situations you would prefer to keep them here because then they can train every day with you and you can implement in the best possible way your playing style.

“But if that also means that they hardly play, that will normally also lead not to the progression you are hoping for. So that is the balance we always try to find.”

The Dutchman went on to speak about specific individuals, namely Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak who are on loan at Red Bull Salzburg and Middlesbrough respectively.

“With our very talented ones then sometimes that means that you bring them on a loan, Stefan Bajcetic was a very good example to that,” added Slot.

“Then you hope to see that he plays a lot and he already played a few games, and then it’s very pleasing in this particular situation that he went to a very good manager as well, Pepijn Lijnders, that knows this club also.

“And for Ben Doak it’s similar. Also went to a very good manager (Michael Carrick) and also to a very good playing style.

“So it’s a balance we need to find, do we want to play them on a regular basis or once in a while and keep with us?”

Letting so many go on loan can have its downsides. Just look at how important Liverpool’s youngsters were last season from January to March.

While they are some way from the injury crisis of early 2024, Slot is beginning to see why it is important to have young talent ready to step in all over the pitch.

With Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota injured, as well as Jayden Danns not match fit, the Reds are left with just four attackers to cover three positions in this busy run of fixtures.

The head coach commented: “Like you see now, we’ve got six forwards, two of them are injured so only four left and with the schedule we have, that’s sometimes a bit of a worry for me.”

He then seemingly half-joked: “So maybe we should bring Ben Doak back!”

Tyler Morton is “good enough” for the Premier League

One of the few academy graduates not to go on loan in the summer was Tyler Morton.

The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing in the Championship, for Blackburn then Hull, and impressed Slot sufficiently for him to be a part of this season’s senior Liverpool squad.

Speaking about keeping the midfielder, Slot said: We have to be aware of our own interests so we can’t let everybody go that doesn’t play all the time.

“And there, Tyler Morton is a good example of that which is a quality, quality player. Good enough to play everywhere around the league but is in competition with so many good midfielders over here.”

That is where Liverpool’s problems sometimes lie; their youngsters are often good enough to play at a high level and go on to have very good careers.

However, only the very best of the best can play for the Reds.