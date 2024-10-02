Ben Doak started again but was on the end of a dangerous challenge as seven Liverpool loanees, from League Two to the Champions League, played on Tuesday night.

While Stefan Bajcetic came off the bench in the Champions League for Red Bull Salzburg, six more Liverpool players were in action closer to home.

This week there is a full fixture list in the EFL, and Doak was involved in one of the most high-profile games as his Middlesbrough team travelled to play West Brom.

Having scored on his first start for Michael Carrick’s team at the weekend, Doak started on the right again for Boro who were up against a table-topping West Brom side.

By the end of the night, though, the Baggies found themselves third in the Championship due to Hayden Hackney’s 73rd-minute winner, the only goal of the night.

Like against Stoke on Saturday, Doak was a constant threat and played a part in the goal, passing sharply to Riley McGree who set Hackney up to finish clinically.

Earlier in the match, Doak was caught high by Torbjorn Heggem who wasn’t even cautioned for the challenge. Thankfully, the 18-year-old came out relatively unscathed.

Like Boro, Wigan enjoyed a successful night as they beat Peterborough 3-0 at home, with both loanees, Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay, starting at full-back for the Latics.

Straight red card. No it's, no buts. Awful refereeing once again. Too many times these things get missed by officials pic.twitter.com/kGOQabcQEq — BoroMania (@BoroMundo) October 1, 2024

Chambers, who should go away with England U20s in the international break, played the full match, while right-back Ramsay was brought off after 68 minutes for Jamie Carragher’s son, James Carragher.

In League Two, Rhys Williams played on the right of a back three as his Morecambe side conceded late to draw 1-1 against Bradford.

Meanwhile, in the Championship, Norwich also drew 1-1 as they faced Leeds at Carrow Road. Kaide Gordon didn’t start for the Canaries but did come on for the last 20 minutes.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Nat Phillips and Derby suffered a 2-0 defeat in Sunderland as Jobe Bellingham scored a screamer for the hosts.

For Bajcetic, his Champions League outing didn’t go to plan, coming off the bench with 13 minutes left with Salzburg already 4-0 down to the opposition, Brest.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

No game: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Luca Stephenson, Marcelo Pitaluga, Jakub Ojrzynski, Fabian Mrozek

Wednesday night fixture: Lewis Koumas

Suspended: Owen Beck

Injured: Calum Scanlon