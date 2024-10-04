For the second time this season, Liverpool have an early Saturday start as they make the trip to Selhurst Park – where their recent lunchtime record makes for good reading.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Premier League (7) | Selhurst Park

October 5, 2024 | 12.30pm (BST)

This is the final match in a relentless run for Arne Slot and Co. who currently have one blemish on their record in the previous six matches – and the less we talk about that the better!

Crystal Palace now await in our fourth away league game. Here are 10 things you need to know ahead of the early start.

1. Chiesa still in doubt

Federico Chiesa missed the victory over Bologna with a new minor injury issue, and his availability was dependent on his ability to train on Friday afternoon.

“If he can [train], I still have a decision to make because we can only select 20, and he hasn’t trained for a few days,” Slot told reporters.

Diogo Jota was a doubt for the midweek clash but came off the bench at Anfield to ensure he is available for selection – he’s up for his eighth start of the season.

The squad is otherwise fit and healthy. Harvey Elliott continues his rehab from a fractured foot.

2. Palace still searching for first win

We are six games into the Premier League season and Crystal Palace are one of four teams yet to register a victory.

They have three points to their name to sit in 18th place and have scored just five league goals, the same as Man United and Ipswich. Only Southampton, with three, have netted fewer.

Palace have not faced a lot of stern opposition either, starting their campaign against Brentford, West Ham, Chelsea, Leicester, Man United and Everton.

Manager Oliver Glasner is not yet at risk of losing his job, but pressure will continue to build the longer his side sits in or close to the relegation zone.

3. No 12.30pm curse at Selhurst Park

Liverpool have not always had the best relationship with the 12.30pm kickoff, some would have previously even called it a curse.

But you may be surprised to learn that three of the last seven meetings at Selhurst Park have kicked off at 12.30pm and the Reds have won all three.

We would love the same result again! This is the second lunchtime start this season, the first was a 2-0 win at Ipswich on the opening day.

Please let us have a positive start to the weekend!

4. Will Slot make just 1 change?

With a 62-hour turnaround from the midweek win over Bologna and the trip to Selhurst Park, it would not come as a huge surprise if Slot were to make a handful of changes.

But, equally, he has shown he is a stickler for consistency when possible, and with no new injury concerns, his first-choice XI could yet feature once more.

This would represent just a single change from midweek, with Darwin Nunez dropping out and Jota coming straight back in.

Predicted Reds XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

5. Reunion with ex-Red is unlikely

Palace will be without Chadi Riad (knee), Christopher Richards (thigh) and Cheick Doucoure (toe) against Slot’s side, while defender Rob Holding is also on the periphery.

The club is still the home of ex-Red Nathaniel Clyne, who has started just three of the Eagles’ eight games so far this season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze will be the ones to watch in the forward line, the duo have combined for three of their team’s five league goals so far.

Possible Palace XI: Henderson; Lerma, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Nketiah, Mateta, Eze

6. Can Slot join Klopp and Dalglish?

Should Liverpool win, it will be only the third time in history that they have won their opening four away league games of a campaign.

The only other time came during the 2019/20 and 1990/91 seasons, under Jurgen Klopp and Kenny Dalglish, respectively.

Slot has overseen wins at Ipswich, Man United and Wolves thus far. Time to add Palace to the list!

For context, Liverpool did not win four league away games until December last season.

7. Heading into another international break

Yes, there is yet another international break to survive just weeks after the first. And there is still one more to come before we sign off on 2024!

One at a time, though, and this one will again see the majority of Slot’s senior squad jet off to various parts of the world to compete in two international fixtures.

This is the final match before Liverpool return to action on Sunday, October 20 – Chelsea are the visitors.

8. Slot’s refreshing view on 12.30 starts

Speaking to the press on the eve of the fixture, Slot offered a different perspective on the 12.30pm kickoffs:

“I don’t think it has so much to do with the 12.30 kickoffs, for me, it is that every away game is difficult. “I showed them last week that 10 out of 18 away games last season didn’t lead to a win. You can then argue if it is 12.30 or is it just difficult to play an away game. “Because we play so many times then at 12.30, people talk about 12.30. I think we have to talk about an away game because that is difficult. “If 12.30 was a difficult time to perform, then I’m a really stupid manager because we train every day at 12 o’clock! I don’t see the idea behind it being that difficult performing at that time.”

9. Unpopular officials appointed

Simon Hooper has been appointed as the referee for this clash. He is, of course, infamous for his shocking performance in the 2-1 loss to Tottenham just over a year ago.

And David Coote as VAR will prove just as unpopular as his list of errors seemingly continues to grow season after season.

Adrian Holmes and Simon Long will run the line at Selhurst Park as Hooper’s assistant referees, while Leigh Doughty will be fourth official.

Here’s hoping there is no controversy to speak of after the final whistle.

10. How to follow the match with TIA!

Liverpool’s trip to Selhurst Park will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 for those in the UK, coverage starts at 11am ahead of the 12.30pm kickoff.

If you fancy a bit of biased commentary, our regular matchday live blog is the place for you. Henry Jackson will be keeping you entertained from 11.45am.

Let’s head into the break with a win, Liverpool! Into these.