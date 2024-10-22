The 17-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper, Kornel Misciur, has signed his first professional contract with the Reds just over a year after signing for the Reds.

In the summer of 2023, Misciur made the move from Hull to Liverpool and joined up with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18s, for whom he made 25 appearances.

His impression as a first-year scholar was such that he was promoted to the under-21s this campaign and has kept clean sheets in his last two Premier League 2 matches, against Arsenal and Man United.

In Europe, he has figured for the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League and should do so again as the Reds take on RB Leipzig U19s at 3pm (BST) on Wednesday.

Last season, he even travelled with the first-team squad on occasion as he effectively became the club’s third-choice goalkeeper while Alisson was injured.

This involved training with the senior ‘keepers as well as travelling and warming up alongside them on matchdays.

At the moment, Harvey Davies and Marcelo Pitaluga seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order at Liverpool, but Misciur is younger and arguably has a higher ceiling.

Born in Scarborough to Polish parents, Misciur joined the Bridlington Soccer School at the age of five and, after being spotted playing for Burlington Jackdaws, signed for Hull in 2016.

He was brought in by Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, and while a first-team debut is likely a way off yet, he is clearly being earmarked for a bright future.

UEFA Youth League preview

Having drawn 0-0 against AC Milan and beaten Bologna 2-1, Liverpool U19s are in a good position heading into their third UEFA Youth League match of the season.

Coach Barry Lewtas told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’ve been pleased. Opening up the first game with a draw in AC Milan, that was always going to be a tough one, there’s no question about that.

“The game wasn’t anything different to what we thought as we knew AC Milan would be good, which they certainly were. I felt at times we had to do really well to stay in the game. We had our moments but an away point was a good one.

“Bologna were a good team, so to win 2-1 we were pleased with that. There were certain times during that game I thought maybe we could have finished the game off, but we didn’t manage to do that and they stayed in it and had their chances as well.

“There has been some real good experiences mixed with some real good performances and moments. We are hoping we are starting to click and get it together so our performances can be a bit more consistent.”

The match against RB Leipzig U19s, which kicks off at 3pm on Wednesday, will be available to watch on LFC TV.