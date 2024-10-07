With Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal injured and out for several months, inevitable links have already begun to appear around a move for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in January.

As you probably know, Alexander-Arnold’s contract is set to expire in the summer and he has been linked with a free transfer move to Madrid.

Though there have been no firm reports that either party wants the move, it is easy to see why it could happen given the player’s talent and the impressive young team Madrid are building.

Now, fuel has been added to the fire due to Madrid’s long-term right-back, Carvajal, suffering a serious injury.

During Saturday’s 2-0 win over Villarreal, the Spaniard went down after a clash with Yeremy Pino in which he ruptured two knee ligaments and a tendon.

The injuries require surgery and Carvajal has written on Instagram: “Serious cruciate ligament injury confirmed, I’ll have to undergo surgery and be off the field for a few months.

“Looking forward to starting the recovery process and coming back like an animal. Thank you all for your messages, I feel very loved.”

With Carvajal out, the only remaining right-back in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is Lucas Vazquez who has played 264 minutes so far this season.

Vazquez, though, isn’t really a right-back and is often deployed on the wing for Los Blancos.

Taking all this into account, as well as Alexander-Arnold’s friendship with Jude Bellingham, it was very predictable to see rumours emerging that Liverpool’s No. 66 could move to Madrid in January.

Catalan paper Sport reported: “The club is in a state of shock and is considering intervening in the January transfer market so that the team can survive.

“Los Blancos could activate the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), who was half-secured for the summer on a free transfer.

“Madrid president Florentino Perez is not too keen on signing players during the season so as not to weaken the budget, and he already looked the other way last season due to injuries in defence.”

While the possibility of Alexander-Arnold leaving in January does exist, it seems unlikely at this stage and the Sport report should be treated as nothing more than speculation.

Since Carvajal’s injury, Madrid have also announced they have extended his contract until 2026.

Having said all that, the January rumours do raise the question of whether it would be better to get a transfer fee or lose Alexander-Arnold for free in the summer.

Of course, the best outcome is for neither to happen and for the Scouser to extend his stay at his boyhood club, but it is a scenario the club will have to plan for.