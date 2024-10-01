Liverpool are among a number of clubs to have “expressed interest” in Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis, with the Reds predictably facing high-profile competition.

Reis, 18, is enjoying a blossoming reputation in Brazil, having impressed since his debut for Palmeiras in June, and he is now being tracked by a host of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to The Athletic‘s Mario Cortegana, Liverpool are one of those to have “expressed interest” in the youngster.

Arsenal and Real Madrid have both made “initial enquiries,” while Chelsea and Barcelona are also credited as suitors for a player whose contract runs to the end of 2028.

There is a release clause in Reis’ contract worth €100 million (£83m), though Palmeiras have not set an asking price as they look to hold onto their No. 44 until after next summer’s Club World Cup.

Approaches for the defender have so far been made via his representatives, rather than Palmeiras themselves, with it clear he is being prepared for a major transfer.

The teenager has established himself as a first-choice starter for Abel Ferreira’s side, who sit second in the Brazilian Serie A and only a point off leaders Botafogo after 17 games.

He first caught the eye with a goal on his full debut, earning the Man of the Match award in a 2-0 victory over Corinthians.

Per FBref, Reis is averaging 3.57 aerial duels won per 90 minutes for Palmeiras, which puts him in the top eight percent for centre-backs across the world’s top 15 leagues.

By way of comparison, Virgil van Dijk (3.85) is in the top four percent and Ibrahima Konate (4.35) is in the top one percent.

Reis also ranks among the top 12 percent for tackles won (1.96) and pass completion (89.5%) per 90.

Liverpool are likely to be on the periphery at this stage, as was the case with Leny Yoro prior to his €70 million (£58.3m) move from Lille to Man United in the summer.

Yoro was considered a target beyond the Reds’ main plans for the transfer window, having been identified as a unique market opportunity too promising to pass up for the right price.

Reis would also fit that category, with it evident that Liverpool’s recruitment team are scouting for young centre-backs with elite potential as ones for the future, rather than any immediate competition for the likes of Van Dijk and Konate.

Of course, with Van Dijk’s contract set to expire next summer and having turned 33 in July, there is a possibility that succession planning will be fast-tracked now.

But the hope, at least outwardly, is that Liverpool will extend the captain’s deal for the long term, as he continues to prove he is one of the best centre-backs in world football, if not the very best.