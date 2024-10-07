Liverpool have held talks over new contracts with centre-back duo Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah, with one of them said to be close to being agreed.

Reports from numerous Merseyside reporters have explained that 21-year-old Quansah is in advanced talks and that he is set to sign a “bumper” improved deal after a breakthrough 12 months.

The Liverpool Echo report that Quansah is “understood to be close to agreeing an improved deal that reflects his status with the Reds.”

The way Quansah’s talks are reported, this one could be announced quite soon.

Meanwhile, initial talks have been opened regarding a new deal for 25-year-old Konate, whose current contract expires in just under two years.

It’s said that the Frenchman’s talks are at a “preliminary stage” — “but both parties are keen to extend their relationship.”

Konate has become a key figure again under Arne Slot, starting every league game since the opening day and restoring the impressive partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defence.

In Konate and Quansah, Liverpool arguably have their long-term centre-back duo in place and getting them both on new, long-term contracts would be some positive news amidst the concerns over other contracts within the squad.

Avoiding the Trent-Virgil-Mo problem

Liverpool are clearly seeking to avoid the situation that has developed through off-pitch neglect with allowing the contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk enter into their final 12 months.

On those, it’s reported that the club have reached an impasse after “difficult” talks.

It’s claimed that talks have taken place for each of the trio, but “have not found common ground.”

Talks, which are being overseen by sporting director Richard Hughes, are said to be ongoing, but the clock is ticking – the trio are all able to open talks with a foreign club from January 1 ahead of a free transfer move away next summer.