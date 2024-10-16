Liverpool’s backroom team is still coming together under Arne Slot, and now the Dutchman is to be reunited with another former Feyenoord colleague.

There are plenty of new faces at the club after a serious transition over the summer but if early results are anything to go by, everyone has settled in nicely.

Now, according to 1908.nl, a reliable Dutch outlet, Liverpool have been able to lure another member of Slot’s former staff to Merseyside.

Roderick van der Ham is the latest to make the switch to Anfield after more than two seasons with Feyenoord, joining as a video analyst.

Liverpool managed “to lure the analyst away” from Rotterdam and will reunite Van der Ham with Slot, Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters, all of whom enjoyed success together at Feyenoord.

The quartet won the Eredivisie title in 2022/23 and the KNVB Cup last season, with Van der Ham present for 95 games during Slot’s tutelage in Rotterdam.

Before moving to Feyenoord in 2022, the 33-year-old previously worked as a video analyst with Dutch topflight sides Heracles Almelo and RKC Waalwijk.

Video analysis plays a prominent and integral role across a football club, from opposition analysis to post-game and training session reflections, and they work closely with the coaching group.

It would not be a surprise, then, if Van der Ham was to assist Aaron Briggs when it comes to set-pieces, with the club having ‘paused’ their search for a specialist coach.

Briggs has assumed responsibility for the Reds’ set-pieces, extending his responsibilities beyond the title he was hired as, which was as first-team development coach to fill the void left by Vitor Matos.

It is a team effort, though, with the Athletic‘s James Pearce previously reporting that there has been input from analysts Dan Spearritt, Joel Bonner and Jansen Moreno as well as opposition analyst James French.

The report from 1908.nl did not offer a clue as to when Van der Ham will start his role at Liverpool, but he will prove another valuable piece of the jigsaw for Slot and Co.