The outcry over Arsenal having a goal ‘disallowed’ against Liverpool has been bizarre to watch unfold, and Mikel Arteta made a pointed comment in his post-match press conference.

The Gunners had the ball in the back of the net late on against Arne Slot‘s side but failed to realise Anthony Taylor had blown his whistle long before the ball got close to goal.

Jakub Kiwior fouled Dominik Szoboszlai with an uncontrolled leap to get his head on the ball, and that was why play was halted.

Even if Taylor had waved play on, he would not have been short on reasons to blow his whistle as Kai Havertz then controls the ball with his arm before Trent Alexander-Arnold is pushed over.

Arsenal were obviously furious and after the match, Arteta was asked about the decision and the officials, and he twice said: “I prefer not to comment.”

Later pressed on if he was told why the goal was disallowed, he said: “No, nothing. I’m sure we’ll have some clarity or a letter afterwards, I don’t know.”

Foul on Szoboszlai,

Foul and handball on Konate.

Foul on Trent. You can pick any of the 3 as a reason why the "goal" was disallowed.

Somehow, we do not think you will be getting one of those, Mikel. The decision was clear-cut.

It did, however, play into the narrative that everything was against the Gunners, including a nightmare (sarcasm) injury list that even Virgil van Dijk could not bite his tongue over.

“Another player injured?” the Reds’ captain questioned. “Well, I think they only had two injuries today, isn’t it? They played a very, very strong team, and it’s part of the game.”

Arteta is doing his part to establish a reason why we should feel sorry for Arsenal, that they had their backs against the wall and were heroic in their response.

He said after the draw: “I’m very proud of the team, especially with the situation that we are going through at the moment, and probably cannot imagine.

“But overall I think, especially first half, it was a total domination, we were really, really good, really sharp, really efficient, really determined and the result should’ve been bigger.”

He is so transparent.