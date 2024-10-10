With no contract extension yet signed by Trent Alexander-Arnold, rumours are continuing to grow over a move to Real Madrid, but claims of a January transfer are simply “nonsense.”

The longer Liverpool do not get Alexander-Arnold to sign on the dotted line, the longer we have to put up with the uncertainty over his future and countless Real Madrid rumours.

The latest from Spain came in the wake of Dani Carvajal’s ACL injury, triggering predictable stories that included the consideration of making a January approach.

Sport hinted that Madrid could attempt to reach a “transfer agreement so that Liverpool receive some financial compensation” in the winter window.

Meanwhile, Marca, suggested the reigning La Liga champions could “accelerate the process” to land the right-back, who they say is “open to the idea” of moving to the Bernabeu.

These claims, though, have rightly been branded as “nonsense” by the Athletic’s James Pearce on the ‘Walk On‘ podcast, he said: “There’s absolutely zero chance that Trent will go anywhere in January.

“I mean, I saw some nonsense about Real Madrid planning a bid for him in January or something.

“I just don’t believe that’s true. And I certainly don’t believe it for a minute. [It’s] absolute nonsense.

“I mean, we’ve said previously many times, every top club in Europe will be keeping a very close eye on developments over Trent’s future because my information at the moment is that there is no decision that’s been taken.

“Those talks are ongoing.”

It is nothing Liverpool fans did not know already, but this line of reporting will only grow the longer the situation with the Scouser remains unresolved.

Contract latest

Alexander-Arnold is joined by Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in seeing their current deals expire in the summer, allowing the trio to talk to foreign clubs in less than three months.

None appear closer to agreeing new contracts and earlier in the week the situation was described by the Times‘ Paul Joyce as being at a “continued impasse.”

He added: “There has been contact between the club and the representatives of all three players, but talks have not found common ground.”

Talks are “ongoing,” which could be seen as a positive considering the players themselves had only a few weeks ago openly said that the club had not yet started any discussions.

The sooner this all gets solved, the better – even if just for our collective sanity!