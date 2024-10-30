With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Liverpool travel south to play Brighton in the fourth round of the League Cup. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The first of Liverpool’s two games against Brighton this week comes at the Amex Stadium, where the Reds have won just one of their last five matches.

Arne Slot will be looking to improve on that record, though, as he and Liverpool face Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls for the first time.

The match gets underway at 7.30pm (GMT) – or 3.30pm in New York, 12.30pm in Los Angeles, 6.30am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.30pm in Dubai and 10.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports+ in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Brighton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream with Paramount here.

Canada Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

