William Saliba suspended vs. Liverpool as Arsenal suffer costly defeat

Liverpool have been handed a big boost ahead of next weekend’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, with Gunners centre-back William Saliba suspended.

The Reds make the trip to the Emirates for a huge meeting next Sunday (4.30pm BST), in a game that could be pivotal in the title race.

On Saturday evening, Liverpool received a giant boost in that respect, with Bournemouth winning 2-0 at home to Arsenal.

It was a result that few saw coming, and one that was defined by Saliba’s first-half red card.

The Frenchman was given his marching orders for pulling down Evanilson near the halfway line, clearly denying the Bournemouth striker a goalscoring opportunity.

Having initially been handed a booking by referee Robert Jones, a VAR check led to the decision being overturned and Saliba rightly being given a straight red.

From a Liverpool perspective, it is significant, with Arsenal‘s best defender picking up a three-match ban and being ruled out of his side’s visit of the Reds.

Of course, Gunners supporters took the sending-off ‘incredibly well’ on social media, with some even getting into the realms of conspiracy theories…

Howard webb on the phone and then going to ear at the same time as the Saliba review is not a good look imo Just saying @FA_PGMOL pic.twitter.com/0ye84yBkNJ — saxon71 (@stuafc71) October 19, 2024

Liverpool’s Rob Jones referred to VAR over a third sending off this season for Arsenal by Liverpool fan Jarred Gillett. ??? — Matt Scott (@Matt5cott) October 19, 2024

This all acts as a huge shot in the arm for Arne Slot, with Saliba one of Europe’s leading centre-backs currently.

The Virgil van Dijk comparisons from some Arsenal fans admittedly remain knee-jerk, but the 23-year-old’s absence significantly weakens Mikel Arteta’s side.

With captain Martin Odegaard also set to be missing next Sunday, and Bukayo Saka absent at Bournemouth, the Gunners are looking more fragile than they have for some time.

More often than not, they have felt fortunate on the injury and suspension front, often being able to name similar starting lineups, but that has changed this season.

It’s now three red cards in eight Premier League matches in 2024/25, meaning they’ve had more sendings-off than Liverpool have conceded goals!

Arsenal‘s loss at Bournemouth now has to be taken advantage of by the Reds, who can open up a four-point advantage with victory against Chelsea.

Should that happen, Liverpool will go to the Emirates knowing that a win would widen the margin to seven, which could even be a fatal dent in the Gunners’ title hopes.

Before then, though, the focus for Liverpool is on Chelsea.