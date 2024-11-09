Liverpool are about to embark upon a relentless month of festive fixtures, including nine Premier League games in 29 days.

The Reds head into December in imperious form, sitting eight points clear at the top of the league, and also leading the way in the Champions League.

This upcoming month of action will be Arne Slot‘s biggest test yet, as he tackles constant big games and rotates his squad.

Here are the key dates to know ahead of Liverpool’s December schedule.

December 1 – Man City (H)

The month starts with the biggest game of the season so far, as the Reds host a beleaguered Man City side.

Liverpool know victory will open up an 11-point gap at the top, with Pep Guardiola’s team losing five of their last six matches.

It is impossible to downplay the importance of this match and the result could be pivotal come the end of the season.

Slot should see this as a wonderful opportunity to heap more misery on their rivals.

December 4 – Newcastle (A)

This one looks tough on paper.

Three days after the City clash, Liverpool head to a Newcastle side capable of hurting anyone on their day.

That said, the Magpies have been unpredictable this season, sitting 10th in the table, and their 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham on Monday showed their flaws.

St James’ Park will be rocking under the lights, however, and Liverpool will have to play well to win.

December 7 – Everton (A)

December 7 promises to be an emotional occasion, as Liverpool take on Everton at Goodison Park for the final time.

Well, that’s assuming they don’t draw each other there in the FA Cup!

Merseyside derbies are often tight affairs, particularly at Goodison, and the home crowd will be desperate to see an upset.

But Liverpool are far superior to their local rivals and should be too strong.

December 10 – Girona (A)

When the Champions League draw was made, some thought Liverpool had been dealt a tricky hand.

Instead, the Reds have won all five European games this season, meaning the trip to Girona is one of the least important matches in December.

This should act as a chance for Slot to shuffle his pack, giving fringe players an opportunity to shine.

Alexis Mac Allister is suspended.

December 14 – Fulham (H)

After a string of tough Premier League games, Liverpool have to fancy themselves at home to Fulham on December 14.

The Cottagers are a dangerous outfit on their day, though, and former Reds attacker Harry Wilson will want to impress his former employers.

Dropped points would be hugely disappointing, though.

December 18 – Southampton (A)

It’s easy to forget that Liverpool are still in the Carabao Cup, given the amount of focus on league and European commitments.

On December 18, they visit Southampton in the quarter-finals, having recently battled their way to a 3-2 win at St Mary’s in the league.

Like the Girona game, changes should be expected, but Slot hasn’t been one to make too many alterations this season.

The boss will consider this a great chance to reach the semis, especially if the hosts field a second-string team.

December 22 – Tottenham (A)

Last season’s heartbreaking stoppage-time defeat at Tottenham still stings, with a nine-man Liverpool side so close to earning a 1-1 draw.

The trip to north London just before Christmas will be a huge test of the Reds’ title credentials.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are capable of beating anyone on their day, with their performance in the 4-0 win at Man City one of the best displays of the season.

Victory here would feel significant for Liverpool.

Boxing Day – Leicester (H)

The Boxing Day offering is a kind-looking fixture for Liverpool, as Leicester head to Anfield.

The Foxes have struggled since earning promotion back to the Premier League, with Ruud van Nistelooy replacing Steve Cooper as manager this week.

This is Liverpool’s easiest league match in December, with three comfortable points to be expected.

December 29 – West Ham (A)

December finishes with a trip to West Ham, as Liverpool aim to bow out of 2024 in style.

Trips to the London Stadium can be unpredictable, but life under Julen Lopetegui has been disappointing for the Hammers.

By this point, we will know so much more about how the title race is shaping up, and if the Reds will be heading into 2025 top of the pile.

If they’re not, something will have gone badly wrong during the month.

Liverpool fixtures in December

First Team

LFC Women

Man United (A) – WSL – Sunday, December 8, 12pm

– WSL – Sunday, December 8, 12pm Everton (H) – Women’s League Cup – Wednesday, December 11, 6pm

– Women’s League Cup – Wednesday, December 11, 6pm Arsenal (H) – WSL – Sunday, December 15, 2.30pm

U21s

Nordsjaelland (H) – PL International Cup – Wednesday, December 4, 7pm

– PL International Cup – Wednesday, December 4, 7pm Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League 2 – Monday, December 16, 12pm

U18s