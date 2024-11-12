Andy Robertson has accepted that “for the first time in a long time” he is facing doubters over his Liverpool role, but he is “trying to prove people wrong.”

Robertson’s place in the starting lineup came into question during a difficult fortnight that saw him subbed off against Arsenal before losing his place to Kostas Tsimikas.

Tsimikas started the 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League and the 4-0 thrashing over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, while Robertson was left to captain a rotated side against Brighton in the Carabao Cup instead.

But the Scot was back in the starting lineup against Aston Villa last time out and produced a much-improved display as the Reds won 2-0.

Speaking after that game, Robertson acknowledged the outside criticism of his form and vowed to “prove people wrong.”

“Probably a bad 45 minutes of football against Arsenal, it was not great…I think pretty much everyone had written me off after that,” he told journalists including the Mail‘s Lewis Steele.

“That is football and that is what happens these days. People can write me off all they want.

“Last couple of games I’ve been on the bench and I got doubters for the first time in a long time, first time at this club.

“But it suits me in this position. I am trying to prove people wrong.”

At 30, Robertson is one of the oldest players in the squad, which partly explains Arne Slot‘s reluctance to start him in every game – but also gives him the experience to deal with it.

“Look, I am a lot older and a lot wiser now than when I came in. When I first came in I was only 23, first time playing for a big club,” the left-back continued.

“I have been here for seven years and won everything, played in a lot of big games.

“I am a lot more experienced and a lot better at switching off from everything like overreactions and things like that.”

Robertson added: “The manager is very open and honest. We have spoken quite a few times, good conversations.

“There is mutual respect between both of us even if we don’t agree with the team lineups!

“I like starting and being on the pitch but when I’m not I try to be as professional as I can and just try to do my talking on the training pitch and wait for my chance.”