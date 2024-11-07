➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

+ 25% OFF LFC HOME KIT
SHOP NOW
Curtis Jones, England U21 international (Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Curtis Jones named in England squad as 2 Liverpool players called up

Curtis Jones has been called up to the England squad for this month’s clashes with Greece and the Republic of Ireland, after pulling out in October.

Jones was a late addition to Lee Carsley’s squad for the October international break, only to withdraw from duty due to the birth of his daughter.

However, the midfielder has earned a place for the UEFA Nations League meetings with Greece and Ireland on November 14 and 17 respectively.

Those two games give Jones the opportunity to make a belated England debut, having also been cut from Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the Euros after his first-ever call-up.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 10, 2024: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Nations League League B Group B2 game between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He is one of two Liverpool players included in Carsley’s final selection, with Trent Alexander-Arnold an ever-present for England at this stage.

There is no place for Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah, however, with the latter likely to be involved for England U21s instead.

Tyler Morton should also be in the U21s squad to play Spain and the Netherlands, but Harvey Elliott will miss out as he nears a return from a foot injury.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 21, 2023: England U21 manager Lee Carsley during the pre-match warm-up before the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F game between England and Northern Ireland at Goodison Park. Elliott. Quansah (Photo by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

Carsley will lead England into their two games this month before stepping back when Thomas Tuchel takes charge as full-time head coach.

Another change in the dugout could see a sense of new opportunity for the likes of Jones and Gomez, while there will continue to be discussion over Alexander-Arnold’s role.

For now, though, Liverpool can hope for another England international in their ranks as their No. 17 prepares for his debut.

England squad vs. Greece and Republic of Ireland

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 10, 2024: England's Anthony Gordon (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold line-up before the UEFA Nations League League B Group B2 game between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson

Defenders: Guehi, Colwill, Konsa, Harwood-Bellis, Alexander-Arnold, Walker, Hall, Lewis

Midfielders: Bellingham, Rice, Palmer, Foden, Gomes, Gallagher, Gibbs-White, Jones

Forwards: Kane, Watkins, Solanke, Saka, Grealish, Gordon, Madueke

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024