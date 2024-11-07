Curtis Jones has been called up to the England squad for this month’s clashes with Greece and the Republic of Ireland, after pulling out in October.

Jones was a late addition to Lee Carsley’s squad for the October international break, only to withdraw from duty due to the birth of his daughter.

However, the midfielder has earned a place for the UEFA Nations League meetings with Greece and Ireland on November 14 and 17 respectively.

Those two games give Jones the opportunity to make a belated England debut, having also been cut from Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the Euros after his first-ever call-up.

He is one of two Liverpool players included in Carsley’s final selection, with Trent Alexander-Arnold an ever-present for England at this stage.

There is no place for Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah, however, with the latter likely to be involved for England U21s instead.

Tyler Morton should also be in the U21s squad to play Spain and the Netherlands, but Harvey Elliott will miss out as he nears a return from a foot injury.

Carsley will lead England into their two games this month before stepping back when Thomas Tuchel takes charge as full-time head coach.

Another change in the dugout could see a sense of new opportunity for the likes of Jones and Gomez, while there will continue to be discussion over Alexander-Arnold’s role.

For now, though, Liverpool can hope for another England international in their ranks as their No. 17 prepares for his debut.

England squad vs. Greece and Republic of Ireland

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson

Defenders: Guehi, Colwill, Konsa, Harwood-Bellis, Alexander-Arnold, Walker, Hall, Lewis

Midfielders: Bellingham, Rice, Palmer, Foden, Gomes, Gallagher, Gibbs-White, Jones

Forwards: Kane, Watkins, Solanke, Saka, Grealish, Gordon, Madueke