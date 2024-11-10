Ibrahima Konate has enjoyed an incredibly consistent season so far, and his performances continue to catch the eye of fans having excelled in Arne Slot‘s system.

Few have ever doubted the Frenchman’s quality, but persistent injuries have always cast doubt over his longevity to hold down the position alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Under Jurgen Klopp, he was tasked with defending wide open spaces as Trent Alexander-Arnold went on his adventures, but Slot’s style has reduced the space Konate must cover and he’s reaping the rewards.

Konate has started 14 of Liverpool’s 17 games, and against Villa he reaffirmed his place as one of the league’s best defenders.

Ibrahima Konaté has the best success rate of any player to contest 50+ duels in the Premier League this season. ? 64 duels contested

? 47 duels won

? 73.44% success rate King Konaté. ? pic.twitter.com/iNteuuGrRc — Squawka (@Squawka) November 9, 2024

He won all five of his duels – a 100 percent record matched by only one player on the pitch – and made the second-most clearances (5) on Saturday night.

Konate also operated on the ball with a 93 percent accuracy, which was bettered only by Van Dijk (95 percent), as per FotMob.

‘IBOUUU’ was readily heard from the stands throughout the match, and praise was just as abundant online for a defender many feel is not getting the wider recognition he deserves:

Ibou Konate is getting to them Van Dijk levels of strikers farting their undies and not fancying the battle. Watkins didn't get a sniff and neither did that Duran. He's been fucking outstanding this season the big fella. — LB (@LBLFC_) November 9, 2024

Konate has now reached that elite category of defenders who are so good you just laugh. Only one other in that category, the mountain that plays beside him. — Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) November 10, 2024

Konate deserves a lot more praise from the wider football public. Incredible defender. Best channel 1v1 blocker in the game. — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience20) November 9, 2024

Just saw somewhere that Konaté didn't lose any duel against Unia Emery's 4-4-2 machine. His performances this season are so impressive that he goes low-key even after world class level performances. Surely he has a starting spot in France's side, no doubt. — Fåb (@redfxb) November 9, 2024

Both Gomez and Matip were brilliant next to Van Dijk at stages, but I don't think they were ever as good as Konate has been this season. As physically dominant as ever, but appears calmer on the ball and is picking his battles more efficiently instead of trying to win everything — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) November 9, 2024

“On solid foundations are empires built – and heck me, does Ibou look solid.” – Speelautomaat in TIA comments.

“I usually have a calm feeling when Virgil is defending in a 1v1 situation

I get that same feeling now with Ibou in those situations.” – swamp thing in TIA comments.

Man of the Match Ibou Konate. If van Dijk is the best centreback in the world, which he is, Konate is a shout for the 2nd best. Different approaches to an extent and that helps them complement each other. — Red (@TaintlessRed) November 9, 2024

Van Dijk and Konate are a match made in heaven. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 9, 2024

Actually giggling that Konate's fee was £35m. #lfc — David Phillips (@lovefutebol) November 9, 2024

konate’s stature is crazy, it’s like watching a man vs a child every time an attacker comes up against him — ity (@ity_0000) November 9, 2024

Konate’s 1 on 1 defending is up there as the best in the league wow — Ilyas Noreaga (@IlyasNoreaga) November 9, 2024

The opposition love to target whoever is alongside Van Dijk, but they are all quickly learning that if they thought going through Konate would be the easier route, they need to think again.

Liverpool’s No. 5 has been a rock. He’s incredibly strong in his challenges and his concentration levels have not dropped, there’s a strong argument he is our most in-form defender.

Now, all we need is for him to return from the international break fit and healthy for another hectic run of fixtures across three competitions.