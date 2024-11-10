➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

+ 25% OFF LFC HOME KIT
SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Ibrahima Konate has reached “elite category of defenders” – deserves “more praise”

Ibrahima Konate has enjoyed an incredibly consistent season so far, and his performances continue to catch the eye of fans having excelled in Arne Slot‘s system.

Few have ever doubted the Frenchman’s quality, but persistent injuries have always cast doubt over his longevity to hold down the position alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Under Jurgen Klopp, he was tasked with defending wide open spaces as Trent Alexander-Arnold went on his adventures, but Slot’s style has reduced the space Konate must cover and he’s reaping the rewards.

Konate has started 14 of Liverpool’s 17 games, and against Villa he reaffirmed his place as one of the league’s best defenders.

He won all five of his duels – a 100 percent record matched by only one player on the pitch – and made the second-most clearances (5) on Saturday night.

Konate also operated on the ball with a 93 percent accuracy, which was bettered only by Van Dijk (95 percent), as per FotMob.

‘IBOUUU’ was readily heard from the stands throughout the match, and praise was just as abundant online for a defender many feel is not getting the wider recognition he deserves:

“On solid foundations are empires built – and heck me, does Ibou look solid.”

Speelautomaat in TIA comments.

“I usually have a calm feeling when Virgil is defending in a 1v1 situation
I get that same feeling now with Ibou in those situations.”

swamp thing in TIA comments.

The opposition love to target whoever is alongside Van Dijk, but they are all quickly learning that if they thought going through Konate would be the easier route, they need to think again.

Liverpool’s No. 5 has been a rock. He’s incredibly strong in his challenges and his concentration levels have not dropped, there’s a strong argument he is our most in-form defender.

Now, all we need is for him to return from the international break fit and healthy for another hectic run of fixtures across three competitions.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024