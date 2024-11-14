Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has received a call-up to England’s senior squad, following a ninth withdrawal during the international break.

The 21-year-old’s rise has been meteoric over the past 12 months, going from young hopeful to reliable squad player at Anfield.

While Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate remain Arne Slot‘s undisputed first-choice defensive pair, Quansah has shown his worth over 37 appearances.

Now, the young centre-back has been rewarded with a call-up to Lee Carsley’s England squad for the UEFA Nations League clashes with Greece and the Republic of Ireland this week.

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has been added to the England senior squad ??????? Quansah replaces Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite who failed to overcome an injury from the weekend and will return to his club ?? pic.twitter.com/IMXX7s9byc — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 13, 2024

The Liverpool youngster has replaced Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite, who has returned to Goodison Park because of injury, with Carsley describing it as a “great opportunity” for him.

Quansah will meet up with Reds teammate Curtis Jones, who is hoping to make his international debut after an impressive start to the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of nine England players to have dropped out through injury, along with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Declan Rice.

Will Quansah make his England debut?

Like Jones, this week acts as a wonderful opportunity for Quansah to enjoy one of the biggest honours in his career to date – making his senior England debut.

The Liverpool man has represented the Three Lions 30 times across seven different age groups, captaining the Under-21s, but this would be his biggest achievement yet.

Whether or not Quansah is handed a maiden cap by Carsley remains to be seen, however, with Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi potentially England’s preferred centre-back pairing in the absence of John Stones.

Even if Quansah doesn’t feature against Greece or Ireland, on Thursday and Sunday respectively, the fact that he has been drafted in suggests that he is rising up the defensive pecking order.

His sights should be set on making England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, as he looks to impress incoming Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel.

The form of Van Dijk and Konate at Liverpool isn’t making life easy, in terms of the minutes coming Quansah’s way, but there should still be chances to shine in the coming months, with fixtures coming thick and fast.