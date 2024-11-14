➔ SUPPORT US
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 12, 2023: England's Jarell Quansah during the pre-match warm-up before the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F game between England and Serbia at the City Ground. England won 9-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jarell Quansah called up to England squad after NINTH player pulls out

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has received a call-up to England’s senior squad, following a ninth withdrawal during the international break.

The 21-year-old’s rise has been meteoric over the past 12 months, going from young hopeful to reliable squad player at Anfield.

While Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate remain Arne Slot‘s undisputed first-choice defensive pair, Quansah has shown his worth over 37 appearances.

Now, the young centre-back has been rewarded with a call-up to Lee Carsley’s England squad for the UEFA Nations League clashes with Greece and the Republic of Ireland this week.

The Liverpool youngster has replaced Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite, who has returned to Goodison Park because of injury, with Carsley describing it as a “great opportunity” for him.

Quansah will meet up with Reds teammate Curtis Jones, who is hoping to make his international debut after an impressive start to the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of nine England players to have dropped out through injury, along with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Declan Rice.

 

Will Quansah make his England debut?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

Like Jones, this week acts as a wonderful opportunity for Quansah to enjoy one of the biggest honours in his career to date – making his senior England debut.

The Liverpool man has represented the Three Lions 30 times across seven different age groups, captaining the Under-21s, but this would be his biggest achievement yet.

Whether or not Quansah is handed a maiden cap by Carsley remains to be seen, however, with Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi potentially England’s preferred centre-back pairing in the absence of John Stones.

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. Liverpool won 3-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Even if Quansah doesn’t feature against Greece or Ireland, on Thursday and Sunday respectively, the fact that he has been drafted in suggests that he is rising up the defensive pecking order.

His sights should be set on making England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, as he looks to impress incoming Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel.

The form of Van Dijk and Konate at Liverpool isn’t making life easy, in terms of the minutes coming Quansah’s way, but there should still be chances to shine in the coming months, with fixtures coming thick and fast.

