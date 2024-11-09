Liverpool host Aston Villa under the lights at Anfield as the Reds seek to claim their ninth victory in just 11 Premier League matches. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Morton, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo
Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; Bailey, Ramsey, Rogers; Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Philogene, Duran
