Liverpool host Aston Villa under the lights at Anfield as the Reds seek to claim their ninth victory in just 11 Premier League matches. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Tonight's blog is run by Harry McMullen

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Morton, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; Bailey, Ramsey, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Philogene, Duran

