LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 9, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez is brought down by Aston Villa's Diego Carlos but no penalty was awarded during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa – Follow the Reds’ Premier League match here

Liverpool host Aston Villa under the lights at Anfield as the Reds seek to claim their ninth victory in just 11 Premier League matches. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Morton, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; Bailey, Ramsey, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Philogene, Duran

Our coverage updates automatically below:

