Liverpool’s 3-2 win at Southampton was a victory of champions, with Mohamed Salah‘s elite mentality and contract situation hard to ignore.

Arne Slot‘s side were poor for large periods at St Mary’s, but all that mattered were the three points they secured.

With Liverpool 2-1 down in the second-half, Salah struck twice to ensure they finished the weekend eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ win.

It was impossible not to focus on Mo Salah

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle is under no illusions as to how important Salah is:

“Sometimes you just have to win. “And when you have players like Mohamed Salah on which to call, it sure does help.”

Mo Salah the first Liverpool player to score in five straight PL games since Mo Salah in 2021. That penalty was his 100th away goal for the club in all comps.#STATS — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) November 24, 2024

Speaking on Sky Sports during commentary, Jamie Carragher urged Liverpool to hand Salah the extension that he so richly deserves:

“He is one of the greatest players to ever play for Liverpool Football Club of that there is no doubt. “Everyone associated with Liverpool Football Club wants to see him playing for them next season.”

The Daily Mail‘s Riath Al-Samarrai echoed that opinion:

“With Man City’s throat exposed in this peculiar season, there were long periods on Sunday afternoon when it seemed Liverpool favoured stomping on their own feet instead. Naturally, it was Mo Salah who brought sense to the madness. “Where would they be without him? “It is a question that has been given some urgency by the dwindling number of months on his contract, but when his answers are so convincing, and so reliable in their delivery, you really do wonder what is keeping the club’s decision-makers from coughing up.”

Andy Jones of The Athletic feels Salah is as good as ever, as his incredible season continues:

“If Liverpool’s hierarchy had sense, they would try to tie him down to a contract extension to replace the deal expiring next summer as soon as possible, because the longer they wait, the more Salah strengthens his case. “Even at 32 years old, he continues to be indispensable.”

The result felt so much more important than the performance

On X, David Lynch was unperturbed by the Reds being short of their best, as they ground out a huge victory.

“One of those days where you can simply write off the performance as an irrelevance. “The fact is, Liverpool had to win today no matter what and they overcame numerous setbacks (mostly self-inflicted!) to do so. “EIGHT points clear and now onto a massive week at Anfield.”

Before sitting down to interview Arne Slot at the end of August, a Liverpool staffer said the head coach “doesn’t do romanticism, he does wins.” Well, quite… — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 24, 2024

Finally, the Telegraph‘s Thom Gibbs felt Liverpool would always win, such is the mentality on show under Slot: