➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

BLACK FRIDAY SALE
SHOP NOW
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mo Salah proves his worth again – but one performance earns a 3/10

Mohamed Salah stood tallest in Liverpool’s priceless 3-2 win away to Southampton, on a day when many players were below-par.

The Reds took on their bottom-of-the-table opponents on Sunday afternoon, but it proved a big test of Arne Slot‘s side title credentials.

Dominik Szoboszlai fired Liverpool in front, but an iffy VAR decision saw Southampton given a penalty, with Adam Armstrong scoring at the second attempt.

Mateus Fernandes gave Saints a shock 2-1 lead, only for Salah to equalise and then bury a ruthless penalty late in the day to open up an eight-point lead at the top.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Salah (8.3) wants this Premier League title more than anyone and he inspired his side to victory yet again.

With Liverpool so poor and searching for some brilliance, the Egyptian struck twice to turn the game on its head.

When it came to Salah, GOAL’s Tom Maston simply posed the question: “Where would they be without him?”

Ryan Gravenberch (7.7) was also an assured presence in midfield, and while not his best display of the season, he still caught the eye with his first assist of the season.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that the Dutchman was “heavily involved as Liverpool dominated possession first half,” adding that he “stepped up” when the Reds needed him.

TIA’s Mark Delgado did admit that Gravenberch was far from perfect, though, saying there was a combination of “some nice touches with losing challenges in the middle of the park.”

Szoboszlai (7.4) also had a positive afternoon overall, opening the scoring and providing plenty of energy.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (2nd from R) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Maston described his finish as “excellent,” but felt he “lacked composure at other times,” summing up how even the better players were flawed at St Mary’s.

Ibrahima Konate (5.2) was miles short of his best and got the worst overall rating, even being given a three-out-of-10 score by Maston.

Next up for Liverpool is a mouthwatering Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday night (8pm GMT).

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024