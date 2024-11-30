Conor Bradley‘s popularity at Liverpool knows no bounds, with the Northern Irishman being given a brilliant new song!

The 21-year-old was outstanding against Real Madrid on Wednesday night, playing an important role in the Reds’ 2-0 victory at Anfield.

Bradley’s perfectly executed tackle on Kylian Mbappe was one of the moments of the season so far, and he also assisted Alexis Mac Allister for the opening goal.

Unfortunately, the right-back was forced off with a hamstring injury late in the game, and he is expected to miss around a month of action.

It has been a meteoric rise for Bradley, who enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2023/24, and a fantastic song has now been created for him.

Indie act The Ragamuffins have penned the track to the tune of Irish folk song The Irish Rover, popularised by The Dubliners and The Pogues.

The full lyrics to Bradley’s version are as follows:

“Conor Bradley can play in the Liverpool way, Conor Bradley from County Tyrone, “Conor Bradley‘s a Red, leaves defenders for dead, Conor Bradley you’ll never walk alone, “He can shoot, he can pass, covers every blade of grass, turned Kylian Mbappe right over, “When he runs down the wing and the Kop starts to sing ‘Conor Bradley the Irish Rover!'”

There is an undeniable catchiness to the song, and while it may need to be chopped down a little, it is easy to envisage it being a hit inside Anfield.

It has already become popular on social media, receiving over 80,000 likes on TikTok, over 700,000 plays on Facebook and also going down well on This Is Anfield‘s YouTube channel.

Fans have been showing their love for it, too…

New song for Conor Bradley ? Think it’s well deserved after that performance last night? Come down on Sunday to see our residence singer David of @theragamuffins with some more of his belters making the famous Hotel Anfield atmosphere ? pic.twitter.com/r6Xe4Ah1mQ — Hotel Anfield | 23 Anfield Rd (@hotelanfield) November 29, 2024

Came across this on tiktok and Ive watched it about 20 times. New Conor Bradley song. #bradley #IrishRover pic.twitter.com/E5yt1dNOnb — keith peppard (@Kpep84) November 29, 2024

Words can’t express how much I love this. ? Conor Bradley – the Irish Rover ? pic.twitter.com/hVBT7cggtq — Enda McHugh (@Ogie_Halfhand) November 30, 2024

It is heartwarming to see Bradley receiving so much adoration, with the young defender maturing into a great squad player for Arne Slot.

Hopefully, his return will come before the end of the year, but if not, he will have a big role to play for Liverpool during the second half of the season.

Let’s get this song going as viral as possible!