Tyler Morton was in the starting lineup as Liverpool U21s visited League One side Blackpool in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday, claiming victory but exiting the cup.

Blackpool 0-0 Liverpool U21s (7-8 on pens)

EFL Trophy (3), Bloomfield Road

November 6, 2024

Morton’s involvement with the U21s has been a point of contention for many fans this season, with the 22-year-old rightly seen as too good for academy football.

But having been denied a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen late in the transfer window, he has stayed as part of Liverpool’s first-team squad while gaining most of his minutes for the U21s.

That continued on Wednesday night when, having gone unused in the 4-0 win over Leverkusen in the Champions League the night before, he started in an EFL Trophy clash with Blackpool.

He did so in a side missing many of their most exciting players due to the U19s’ 4-1 victory in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday, with the experienced likes of James Norris, Dominic Corness, Lee Jonas and Tom Hill making the trip instead.

Liverpool enjoyed a number of promising opportunities at Bloomfield Road, including a stunning finish from Oakley Cannonier unfortunately ruled out for offside.

Morton sent the 20-year-old racing behind the Blackpool defence, with Cannonier looping his long-range finish over the goalkeeper and in, only to be disappointed by the linesman’s flag.

Goalkeeper Harvey Davies made a number of strong saves to deny the young Reds’ League One opponents, including a brilliant stop at the feet of forward Jake Beesley when makeshift centre-back Jay Spearing was beaten to the ball.

It was Davies who proved the hero as the tie went to a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw, with the 21-year-old saving two spot-kicks in an 8-7 win.

Sadly that bonus point was not enough to secure progress from the group stage, with Liverpool exiting the EFL Trophy as Crewe and one of Blackpool or Harrogate reach the knockouts instead.

Still, it will be seen as another productive run in the tournament – including 90 minutes at right-back for 18-year-old Lucas Pitt and an U21s debut off the bench for 16-year-old Ollie O’Connor.

Liverpool have only advanced beyond the group stage once in six seasons in the EFL Trophy, that being last term when they went on to lose to Bradford City in the last 32.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Pitt, Spearing (Furnell-Gill 85′), Jonas, Norris; Morton, Corness, Kelly (O’Connor 85′); Hill, Pilling, Cannonier (Figueroa 71′)

Subs not used: Trueman, Bradshaw, Ahmed, Sonni-Lambie

Next match: Reading U21s (A) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, November 30, 12pm (GMT)