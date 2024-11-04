Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are the visitors on Tuesday evening, and the former Red made his impressions of the changes at Anfield known – and he’s, rightly, impressed.

Alonso was heavily linked to taking the helm at Anfield in the wake of Jurgen Klopp‘s departure but pledged his commitment to Leverkusen in March during what was a historic season.

Understandably then, he swerved a few questions from Merseyside reporters on whether he ever seriously considered returning to the club as manager during his press conference on the eve of the Champions League clash.

The Spaniard did, however, comment on how it feels to be back in the city he called home from 2004 to 2009, specifically making mention of how the club has developed in recent years.

“It feels great [to be back in Liverpool] after a few years. To be back here is always special,” he said.

“You notice the development of the club, I see the new Anfield Road Stand – it looks pretty amazing.

“For sure, tomorrow we have a big game coming here in the Champions League against Liverpool. They are in a great moment. It can’t get much better than that, we are looking forward to tomorrow.”

It was not hard to see Alonso’s attachment to the club, but he was eager to redirect attention back to Leverkusen’s meeting with Liverpool when any questions strayed beyond the 90 minutes.

“Let’s talk about the game tomorrow, it’s more interesting than my future,” he insisted. “We have a big one with great players from both sides. That’s what’s in my head.

“For us, it is a big challenge to come here. Probably Liverpool at the moment is one of the best, if not the best, teams in Europe.

“They are showing that in the Champions League, in a very strong Premier League, good squad, good coach and playing at Anfield is a big challenge, but all of us are looking forward to it.”

Of course, there was time for Istanbul

Alonso played 210 times for Liverpool from 2004 to 2009 and lifted a total three trophies, but even he could acknowledge his standout memory is not “very original” – who can blame him!

“I’m not going to be very original, even after almost 20 years,” he said after being asked to reminisce on his best moment. “They remember us for that night, for that miracle.

“That was the beginning of something great that we started in 2005. What we did against Milan was fantastic memories.

“I talk a little bit, but not too much because I like to talk more about our thing now but, for sure, Istanbul is the iconic moment for me.”

We will never tire of hearing that. See you at Anfield, Xabi!