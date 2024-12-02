Liverpool have moved one step closer to successfully defending their Carabao Cup crown, but by doing so have added two more games to their already relentless schedule.

Arne Slot made eight changes to his lineup in the quarter-final meeting at Southampton and left the south coast with his first semi-final berth as Liverpool boss.

With the competition still necessitating a two-legged semi-final, there is no shortage of debate when it comes to whether Liverpool should have reassessed their priorities.

Not everyone is in agreeance, so let’s take a look at the pros and cons of another appearance in the final four.

PRO – Early silverware is still possible

It is the most obvious positive.

Liverpool have won this competition more than any other club (10 times) and an early opportunity to open Slot’s account should not be snuffed at – it’d hold any semblance of pressure at bay.

The club prides itself on silverware and is built to win, so why purposefully tank yourself out of a competition when you can lift a trophy at the end of it?

CON – Adds 2 (possibly 3) more games to the schedule

We all witnessed the dramatic fall-off that Liverpool experienced last season when they went the distance in this competition, as the cumulative effect of injuries and fatigue caught up with them.

Considering the bright start in the league and Champions League this season, there is an understandable fear of jeopardising form and succumbing to more injuries with the added demands.

The two-legged tie denies the Reds the opportunity of a midweek break in early January and February, something the likes of Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Man City and Aston Villa will enjoy.

And if they make it to the final, they could play 23 games between now and the next international break in mid-March if they also progress in the FA Cup and the Everton match is rescheduled for before then.

PRO – Creates opportunities

Slot may well name two strong lineups in each leg, but he ought to at least have the options to rotate or turn to his young players once again.

A lot will depend on the injury and suspension list, but Liverpool do possess a squad capable of a multi-competition assault, it just needs to be carefully managed.

If anything, the League Cup offers the chance for the likes of Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and now Caoimhin Kelleher to find rhythm and form should they then be needed from the start in the league or Champions League.

In this sense it is to the benefit of the squad as they can all feel a sense of responsibility towards the team’s success this season.

CON – Any injuries

The last thing we would want to see is a player go to ground in either of the legs with an injury, we have been there too many times before.

There is no questioning that the Premier League and Champions League are bigger priorities, and to potentially have our chances hurt by an injury in the League Cup would sting.

It cannot always be helped – take Diogo Jota‘s recent rib injury as an example – but at least 180 minutes of semi-final action opens the door for untimely setbacks to start 2025.

Injuries are part of the game, but you dread to think of any implications of a serious one.