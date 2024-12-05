Alexis Mac Allister will miss Liverpool’s trip to Everton through suspension, with the midfielder left frustrated with a harsh booking at Newcastle.

The Reds threw away two points in the Premier League title race on Wednesday night, conceding in the dying minutes and drawing 3-3.

Arne Slot‘s side were never at the races at St James’ Park, with defenders struggling and Liverpool’s midfielders not helping them.

Mac Allister and Gravenberch looked leggy in the middle of the park, allowing Newcastle to get into dangerous areas, and both received yellow cards.

The Argentine got his fifth booking of the season in the league after a first-half foul on Fabian Schar, meaning he is out of Saturday’s final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Mac Allister will also be absent for next Tuesday’s trip to Girona (5.45pm GMT), having picked up a one-game ban in the Champions League, too.

Taking to Instagram after the game, the 25-year-old couldn’t hide his disappointment, not only at missing the weekend action but also the manner of the yellow card.

“Sometimes it’s not meant to be, but the fight continues,” Mac Allister wrote.

“So sad to be suspended for the Merseyside Derby, a huge game, for a yellow that I don’t think I deserved.

“Time to support the boys from outside, come on Liverpool.”

Jones to play deep at Everton?

With Mac Allister out for the trip to Everton, Slot has to decide how to shape his midfield, but there is one obvious solution.

Curtis Jones has played in a deeper midfield role at times this season, both for Liverpool and England, so it makes sense to slot him in alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

The latter looked tired against Newcastle, however, and needs a rest soon, but with no Mac Allister around, he needs to go again at Goodison.

Dominik Szoboszlai could then come into the more attacking midfield role, meaning Liverpool will still have a formidable-looking midfield.

Not having Mac Allister to call upon is a massive blow, however, given his experience in big games, not least playing in a World Cup final.

His calming presence in a frenzied atmosphere will be a big miss, but the hope is that Jones can excel deeper in a match that means so much to him.

On the plus side, at least Mac Allister can enjoy a week off and recharge ahead of the festive action.