Alexis Mac Allister insists he is “very comfortable” at Liverpool, but the midfielder was not shy to admit his desire to eventually make the move to Spain.

As one of the most important players in Arne Slot‘s squad and key to the Reds’ success since his £35 million move from Brighton, Mac Allister’s best days should be spent at Anfield.

But a player who left Argentina in 2020 and has already won the World Cup with his country is seemingly not one who is willing to settle down for good.

In an interview with Spanish publication AS, Mac Allister was asked whether he could see himself playing in LaLiga in the future.

“Yes, why not?” he replied.

“It’s a country I like a lot and I’ve visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and the culture, it’s very similar to Argentina.

“I would definitely like to play in Spain one day.

“But right now, I’m very comfortable at Liverpool and I don’t think about what might happen in the future.”

It is often the case for players from South America that their ultimate destination is one of Real Madrid or Barcelona, as Liverpool have found over the years.

Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho are among those to have pushed for moves to LaLiga, while Luis Diaz is continually linked with a switch to Barcelona – fuelled by comments from his father.

Therefore it should come as no surprise for Mac Allister to be open to a move to Spain, particularly, as he says, with the culture and climate being closer to his native Argentina.

While there is no concern that the midfielder will push for a move any time soon, it is easy to see him attracting interest from a club like Real Madrid in the future.

Though he only signed for Liverpool in 2023, the likelihood is that, as his excellent form continues, the club will be looking to tie him down to an improved contract before long.