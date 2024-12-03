Arne Slot has cast doubt over Alisson‘s return in the upcoming games, with no rush in his rehab, but confirmed “he will be in goal before the end of December.”

Alisson has not been involved since October 5, after injuring his hamstring in the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, missing the last 10 games so far.

The Brazilian has resumed parts of training with Liverpool’s goalkeeper coaches but as of yet has not rejoined the squad for full sessions.

Caoimhin Kelleher has excelled in his absence and that has helped the process as Slot and his medical staff take caution in not rushing their No. 1 back.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Newcastle on Wednesday night, the head coach effectively ruled Alisson out of that clash with no return date pencilled in as of yet.

“We’re just waiting for the moment that Alisson is completely fit, because Caoimh is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he’s only at 50 percent,” Slot said.

“That would not be good for Alisson and not be good for the team.

“He’s getting there. It might take a few more extra days, but he’s getting closer and closer.

“Like I’ve always said, the end phase of rehab is always the period where you feel like ‘OK, is he really there or does he need a few extra days?’.

“But he will be in goal before the end of December, if things continue like they are now.”

Kelleher’s form as stand-in goalkeeper has led to questions over whether the Irishman should even step aside when Alisson is fit.

But Slot again reiterated that his pecking order would remain the same: “I think I’ve been clear a few weeks ago about what my position is with our goalkeepers.”