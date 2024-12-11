Andy Robertson was named UEFA’s official Man of the Match in the 1-0 against Girona and his teammates were his biggest cheerleaders for an award he’s not seen for a few years.

The Scot has played the full 90 minutes across Liverpool’s last six games, his longest stint this season as Arne Slot has looked to keep his left-back as fresh as possible.

With Kostas Tsimikas sidelined, though, the onus has fallen on Robertson and his performance at Girona was deemed to be Man of the Match worthy by UEFA.

The presentation for the award takes place on the pitch after a game and he was the subject of his teammate’s love, attention, and plenty of banter by the looks of it!

#LFC players react to Robbo’s Man of the Match award ? pic.twitter.com/LMRW6vH2hk — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) December 11, 2024

Andy Robertson getting bantered as he poses with his man of the match trophy pic.twitter.com/QsIlrv45M9 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) December 10, 2024

The 30-year-old was greeted by Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch first, with the pair all but sprinting to jump on him, before Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk also had a word.

A nod to the comradery in the dressing room but perhaps also how long it has been since Robertson was handed a Man of the Match award!

“It’s a nice bonus to win the Player of the Match,” Robertson told UEFA. “I think I’ve maybe only had one before. My son loves playing with it in the back garden so maybe we’ll add another one into his games now.

“It’s nice to get that kind of recognition but you have known me long enough by now to know that it’s all about the team for me; it’s all about the three points.

“With six wins out of six, we can’t ask much more than that.”

UEFA’s Technical Observer Panel chose Robertson because “He displayed immense amounts of energy up and down the pitch, possessing quality in both attack, by creating chances, and at the back, defending well.

“He always offered his teammates an option with his overlaps, creating width.”

This Is Anfield may have awarded the gong to Alisson, but Robertson deserved his moment in the spotlight and there’s no doubt he’ll remind his teammates of his efforts in the coming days.