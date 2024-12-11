Liverpool once again scored in the second half against Girona, with Arne Slot suggesting that his side’s intense nature grinds teams down after the break in games.

The Reds edged out their opponents on Tuesday night, winning 1-0 after a Mohamed Salah penalty took him to within one goal of Billy Liddell.

Liverpool’s win kept up their 100 percent record in the Champions League this season, with automatic qualification for the knockout stages now all but a given.

Incredibly, 20 of the Reds’ last 23 goals have come in the second half, with their quality often shining through after slower starts to games.

Speaking after the Girona win, Slot tried to find an explanation for his side’s second half performances, claiming that Liverpool’s fitness and ability to wear down opponents could be key to it.

“I’m not too sure if that’s the reason why we score (more) in the second half,” Slot said, saying it’s not necessarily to do with half-time messages he is giving.

“It could also be, in a normal game – not today – that the tempo is so high, that especially in the second half, the team we face has some problems with that intensity.

“Today, that was definitely not the situation because the intensity was quite low.

“I don’t exactly know what it is, but it might a bit of us preparing the team even better in the second half than the first half, but also how fit our players are to score in the second half.”

As Slot alludes to, there is no definitive answer as to why Liverpool seem to be stronger after the interval this season, but his argument about intensity makes perfect sense.

The Reds have the ability to outdo other teams when it comes to fitness levels, grinding them down as the minutes tick away, leading to both physical and mental fatigue.

Not only that, but Liverpool also have the luxury of bringing on top-level substitutes with fresh legs – individuals who have the ability to change a game in an instant.

Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott were among those introduced against Girona, for example, which for any tiring team, is not a sight you want to see.

Either way, it is a pattern that is continuing to stand out this season, and psychologically, opponents must feel as though Liverpool beaten.

Salah’s goal was the Reds’ 50th of the season, in all competitions, with 32 of those coming in the second half.

Twenty-five have arrived after the hour mark in matches, further suggesting that Liverpool are at their most dangerous late on.