Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has hailed the attitude and professionalism of Mohamed Salah after his side’s 6-3 victory away to Tottenham.

The Reds were rampant in north London on Sunday afternoon, trouncing a Spurs side who couldn’t cope with their opponents.

For Salah, it was another record-breaking day, with the 32-year-old overtaking Billy Liddell in Liverpool’s all-time scoring charts, finding the net and assisting twice apiece.

Speaking after the game, Slot couldn’t hide his admiration for Salah, lauding his team ethic and explaining that he would already be working on his physical recovery.

“Of course, you have an idea before you start working with players, but the best way to judge or experience them is when you to start to work with them,” Slot said.

“I think Mo shows what he has shown for many years at Liverpool that he can score goals at any time and the team just has to provide him in these positions where he was today many times, then he’s able to score goals or provide assists.

“Apart from him being a good footballer, he is very likeable as a person to work with as well. He is always there to help his teammates, always down-to-earth.

“Tomorrow, or even now, he will want to work on his recovery. He understands what it takes to be at this level every three days and he’s working really hard for this.

“That’s maybe impressed me most, that a top player like him understands how hard he has to work for the quality he shows.”

Salah’s greatest season yet?

The level that Salah is playing at is extraordinary, with his performance at Spurs highlighting why he is arguably the world’s best player on current form.

The Egyptian icon has become the first-ever Premier League player to score and assist 10 times each before Christmas in a season, and he is the odds-on favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

While Salah is an incredibly gifted footballer, his dedication is every bit as impressive as his talent.

At 32, he has arguably never enjoyed a better start to a season in his career, and so much of that is down to how he looks after himself off the pitch.

For all the smiles and likeable personality, there is a steely winning edge to Liverpool’s legendary attacker and he has taken the Premier League title race by the scruff of its neck.

While opinion will be split about Salah’s current standing among the Reds’ greatest players of all time, he is surely now the best non-British player ever to represent the club.