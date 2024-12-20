Arne Slot has hardly put a foot wrong at Anfield so far, but he is not ready to judge where his side is at as the season has not yet reached halfway.

The Reds have played 24 games across all competitions, winning 20 to see Slot become only the second manager in history to do so when starting out at a topflight club – the last to do so was in 1888/89.

With Liverpool currently at the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables, a lot of eyes are, understandably, trained on how the Reds are progressing.

For Slot, though, there is one obvious juncture when it is fair to judge his side – excluding the end of the season!

With Chelsea having the opportunity to move ahead of Liverpool before Sunday’s game kicks off, Slot was asked how he views the current Premier League table in Friday’s press conference.

He said: “I look at it like I’ve said for three, four, five months, judge the table after 19 games because then everybody has played the same opponents.

“Probably we all had a bit of the same bad luck and bit of the same luck.

“That means Arsenal, for example, had a lot of red cards in the beginning of the season, that’s why they dropped points. Now we were unfortunate to receive a red card and we dropped points as well.

“We still have Tottenham away, which were games that – I compare now with Arsenal – they had to play at the beginning of the season.

“Chelsea already played there so [we] don’t look at it where you were during the season, it’s about where you are at the end of the season.

“But the best other moment to judge the league table is halfway.”

A lot will be made of Chelsea if they do move ahead of Liverpool this weekend with a win at Everton, but the Reds do have a game in hand after the derby was postponed earlier this month.

The halfway stage in the league for Slot’s side now falls after the visit of Man United on January 5. After 15 games, Liverpool have 36 points for an average of 2.4 per game.