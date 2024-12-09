Arne Slot has named a strong starting lineup for each of Liverpool’s five Champions League games to date, but it is a tactic he could be forced to reevaluate next season.

The Reds are the only side with an unblemished record in Europe’s premier competition after five games, becoming the first to guarantee a knockout place.

Slot has consistently named strong XIs, explaining that he is “pushing really hard to end up in the top eight” to skip the two-legged playoff round in February.

From there, Liverpool would be seeded in the draw, but there are no guarantees as to the quality of the opponent they will face as it is heavily determined by the league phase.

It is why Slot revealed he could be led to rethink his team selection choices in the competition should a finish high in the table still lead to a “very difficult draw.”

“It is so difficult to say anything about this,” Slot started on the importance of finishing top of the Champions League table.

“I have said it many times, but at the end of the season you can judge it in the best possible way – if it’s helpful to end up in the top eight, and if it’s helpful to end up as No. 1.

“Of course, it seems to be really helpful to end up in the first eight, but if every time you play your starters, which we have done until now almost every time, then you also need the results.

“We try to do this to, first of all, to be in the highest possible position, but also to skip the next round.

“If in the end, it means by playing your starters always, skipping that round and still having a very difficult draw, then we maybe are going to think about it differently next season, what we are going to do in the group stage.

“That is something we have to wait and see at the end of the season, where this will lead us.

“First of all, we want to stay in the top eight and, therefore, we think we need a win – and the first chance we have is tomorrow night.”

As per UEFA, the league phase seeding position will determine a club’s path through to the final. The higher a team finishes in the league phase, the higher their seeding position will be for the knockout rounds.

The Reds are two points clear at the top of the Champions League table, while the likes of Bayern Munich (14th), Atletico Madrid (15th), Man City (17th), Real Madrid (24th) and PSG (25th) all have work to do and could yet make for a tough draw later down the line.