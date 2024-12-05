John Heitinga has been a key contributor to Liverpool’s much-improved defence this term, as columnist Mo Stewart has observed up close, and the former Evertonian will be hoping to heap more misery on those who once cheered him.

The last ever Goodison Merseyside derby didn’t need any extra spice.

It already represents the first such occasion for new head coach Arne Slot, and the chance to avenge a result and performance that was the nadir of last season’s collapse, from pole position in the title race in April to frustrated bystanders of another Manchester City parade come May.

However, the temperature was increased by the Dutchman’s decision to appoint a fellow countryman to his coaching staff – a man he hadn’t worked with before but knows this city and this fixture very well.

John Heitinga tasted victory and defeat in four-and-a-half years as an Everton player.

His aggressive, all-action style at centre-back or in midfield made him a target for referees but a favourite for fans and manager David Moyes, part of the last great Everton side that consistently knocked on the door of the top four.

Now the 41-year-old hopes to play a key part in their downfall, as he has in Liverpool’s inexorable rise to the top of the Premier League and Champions League.

Driven and detail-oriented

Eyebrows may have raised when Slot brought him to Kirkby, but according to creator and host of the Blue Room podcast David Downie, those on the blue side were less surprised:

“You could easily see him take that step into coaching. He was all about leadership and organising the back four and set-pieces, despite never being the captain with us.

“From everything I saw on and off the pitch, he has everything you’d want on your side.”

My privileged position within the press pack allows me to observe Heitinga in action, on the training pitch and in pre-match preparations.

The conclusion is that Liverpool have a driven, detail-oriented coach who maximises his talent through attitude and application and requires the same from everyone else in the building.

He utilised those qualities as a player, earning 87 caps for the Netherlands and a starting place in a World Cup final.

One major change since then is his temperament. The hot-headed nature that saw him sent off in that final has mellowed, and Heitinga now exudes a similar level of calm to the rest of Slot’s coaching team, who appear to be a tight-knit unit.

Slot performed due diligence on Heitinga’s Everton allegiances to maintain that unity, as he told former teammate Sander Westerveld.

He may be the brother-in-law of ex-Liverpool winger Bolo Zenden, but it was a viral clip of a shooting drill with Darwin Nunez that confirmed his loyalties.

Making Everton a punchline will endear him to Liverpool fans, but his work with the players will be where he makes his mark.

Observes every little detail

Observing him before kick-off against Manchester City, it was evident why the defence has improved collectively and individually.

Centre-back was Heitinga’s position, and they drew most of his attention. He was in full control of the passing drills, providing the wall for Joe Gomez before the big switch towards Virgil van Dijk on the far side.

The next test was heading, paying particular attention to footwork, spring and distance.

There wasn’t the barrage of vocal encouragement you see with many coaches, just a keen eye that let the players know he’s observing every detail.

It was a similar story directing traffic during the rondos. Often characterised as a bit of fun, Heitinga gave each movement 100 percent focus, crouching down to examine every touch, every feint, as if logging vital information to pass on when the time is right.

Messages are relayed in a series of one-to-ones, a hallmark of his approach. Not one to deliver a long sermon, Heitinga’s chats are short, sharp and precise, delivered with emphasis and passion.

Like all of the best coaches, he appears to have eyes in the back of his head – finding time to deliver messages to Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai after casting more than a casual eye in the direction of the opponents.

Watching the opposition train was a staple of Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-match routine, but elsewhere the new regime has adapted the German’s often holistic approach into something more specific.

While it’s clear that Klopp’s methods worked, the players are responding to the thorough personal coaching of Slot and his team.

Principle among them is Trent Alexander-Arnold, a frequent recipient of Heitinga’s quick chats. His one-on-one defending has improved massively, more often in the perfect position rather than chasing back, able to find the perfect moment to pick the attacker’s pocket.

Should the vice-captain be as successful against Dwight McNeil on Saturday lunchtime, don’t be surprised to see Heitinga offer a celebratory fist pump, something that Downie is dreading:

“I don’t hold a grudge over a former Blue working across the park…he’ll be given the usual treatment opposing players or staff get in any derby.

“But it will wreck my head when you’ve scored and Slot hugs all of his minions on the touchline as he seems to do. Can’t be doing with Johnny giving it out then.”

From wrecking ankles in blue to wrecking heads in red, Heitinga’s transition across Stanley Park has been an underrated element of Slot’s success story.

And yet, if they can take three points from Goodison one last time, Liverpool’s diligent double agent won’t be able to avoid the spotlight.

