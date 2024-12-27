Liverpool’s performance in their 3-1 win over Leicester wasn’t perfect, but there were still many positives to find at Anfield.

The Reds were given an early Boxing Day scare, falling behind to a Jordan Ayew goal, only for their superiority to eventually shine through.

Cody Gakpo brilliantly equalised before half time, while Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah found the net after the break, sending Liverpool seven points clear of Chelsea with a game in hand.

Here, Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and The Redmen TV’s Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) discuss yet another Reds win and as pick their team to face West Ham on Sunday.

The good…

DAN: Our powers of recovery again come to the fore. It was yet another example of not having things all our own way and needing to show some resilience to come back and win.

Gakpo was simply wonderful. He always looked the most likely to do something, and when he delivered, it was superbly executed.

The Reds lacked precision in that first 45, aside from that moment of magic from Gakpo. His all-round performance was right out of the top drawer, and his turn and assist for Salah’s goal was boss.

The sheer inevitability of Mo once again stood out, too.

Not his best night, all told, but the ability to pass that ball into the side-netting seemingly with only the eye of a needle to work with sets him apart from anyone right now. Genius at work.

The second half was great. I was the chief moaner during our opening 40-odd minutes filled with aimless crosses, but it was so much more like it after the break. The tempo, the tenacity and the accuracy were all miles better.

Quick shoutout to the entire starting midfield again as well.

HENRY: I don’t disagree with anything Dan says here.

Gakpo was the clear standout for me, being on the front foot from the start and always looking to make things happen.

He is a lovely footballer to watch, summed up by that turn in the lead-up to Salah’s goal.

As for Mo, it was yet another brilliant finish made to look SO easy. He’s now only two goals behind Thierry Henry in the all-time Premier League scoring charts.

As Dan says, the second half was so much better, too, as has been the case so often this season.

The bad…

DAN: Very little, in truth.

The simplicity with which Leicester scored was an annoyance – it all felt a bit tame.

The ‘cross’ travels a long way into the area and isn’t dealt with, and it was all just a bit flat in that moment.

Szoboszlai’s booking was a shame, too.

HENRY: I wasn’t at the game and I spent so much time trying to work out what was happening because of the fog on the TV coverage.

It was like being at a 90s school disco when the DJ releases a load of smoke, except I was watching the Reds and not listening to Cotton Eye Joe!

The goal was soft, as Dan alludes to, with Robbo once again at the scene of the crime which is happening too much this season.

Trent’s corners drove me to distraction in the first half and I still want much more for Nunez, but all in all, I felt very positive.

If you’re whinging too much this season, you’re spoiled really!

What’s your XI for West Ham?

DAN: Only minor tweaks from me for this one.

A natural rotation between the left-backs feels due, while no Szoboszlai means I’d start Jones once again. I wouldn’t be against Harvey Elliott from the off, mind.

Finally, all being well, Diaz comes in for Nunez – not that I thought Darwin was particularly off it against Leicester, unlike Henry.

Diaz has been somewhat of a revelation in the No.9 role and West Ham‘s centre-backs won’t enjoy his non-conventional style in that position.

It may well depend on how close Jota is to being able to complete 70+ minutes, though.

Dan’s XI: Alisson, TAA, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

HENRY: I completely agree with Dan’s team, which is a bit boring isn’t it?

Tsimikas for Robbo makes complete sense, as does Jones keeping his place.

I’d have swapped him with Dom if the latter wasn’t suspended, so let’s hope Curtis can go again with a quick turnaround.

I always feel wary of being too harsh on Nunez, but I simply think Liverpool look a worse team when he’s playing, so it’s Diaz in for me too.