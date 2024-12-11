Darwin Nunez has sent a message to his critics after a below-par performance for Liverpool against Girona on Tuesday night.

It seems to be an unwritten rule that there has to be at least one Reds whipping boy at all times.

That individual is Nunez currently, with the Uruguayan continuing to split opinion with his performances leading the line for Liverpool.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old struggled to hit top gear in the Reds’ 1-0 win away to Girona in the Champions League, missing one gilt-edged opportunity.

Nunez was far from alone in underperforming, however, with Alisson bailing his team out with five saves and Mohamed Salah‘s penalty earning Arne Slot‘s side an unconvincing three points.

On Wednesday, Nunez posted on his Instagram stories to send a message to those criticising him, producing a typically bullish response.

“They are not all, they are some. Thank you Reds for your support, we are all still together!” Nunez wrote.

Nunez also posted a photo of himself with “resilience” written underneath, further showing that he is aware of some of the negativity coming his way.

Unwarranted or fair criticism?

It goes without saying that any abuse aimed in the direction of Nunez is unacceptable, with Liverpool’s No.9 a great team player with a love for the club.

He is playing like someone lacking in confidence, as his display against Girona showed, with the striker having fewer touches (16) than any other starter in Spain, per FotMob.

Nunez also completed just 50 percent of his passes, proving wasteful in possession at times, and he failed to complete a dribble or win a tackle.

Any Liverpool fan should be desperate to want him to succeed at Anfield, however, and Slot spoke about a potential loss of self-belief after the Girona game.

“What I can agree on is that he missed a few chances then it’s always a question, ‘Does this have anything to do with lower confidence or is this the situation where he is in at the moment?'” Slot said.

“I think every striker all around the world has periods where every ball goes in and sometimes he has a period where you try so hard but you are not able to score.

“The good thing is that we have many players that can score for us. Today, Mo again, but I would love to have seen Darwin score because I think every striker wants to score and needs goals.

“That’s why I kept him in for quite a long time.”

That said, Nunez is now into his third season as a Liverpool player and he still looks flawed, in terms of his use of the ball, decision-making and finishing.

With Diogo Jota nearing an injury return, there is clear pressure on him to find an extra level, as he looks to add to his three goals in 2024/25 to date.

More is needed for Nunez to retain his place as the campaign goes on and he will hopefully silence his doubters at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (3pm GMT).