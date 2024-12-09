Referee David Coote has seen his employment with the PGMOL terminated with immediate effect after an investigation into his conduct began last month.

Coote will no longer officiate in the Premier League and beyond after his association with the PGMOL was terminated on Monday.

A PGMOL statement announcing their decision reads:

“Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote’s conduct, his employment with PGMOL has been terminated today with immediate effect. “David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable. “Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare. “David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment.”

This comes after a lengthy investigation into his conduct after an expletive-heavy video of anti-Liverpool comments was leaked online in November.

During the video, Coote labelled Liverpool “really s***” and Jurgen Klopp both “f***ing arrogant” and a “German c***,” with the referee immediately suspended as he admitted guilt.

Further footage emerged of the 42-year-old shorting a white powder, said to be during the summer’s Euros, along with allegations of possible match-fixing regarding comments on a player being booked.

He was also suspended by UEFA after those videos surfaced, and it goes without saying that he will no longer be in consideration for fixtures under the European body’s jurisdiction.

Coote is facing a separate FA charge for his “German c***” jibe, which may constitute an aggravated breach of conduct.

Liverpool are yet to comment.