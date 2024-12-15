The media reacted to Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Fulham at Anfield with more praise than condemnation as the Reds battled with 10 men for over 70 minutes.

While the Reds were far from perfect against Fulham, particularly in the full-back areas, Arne Slot and the media reacted positively to the team’s performance.

After Arsenal also drew on Saturday, Liverpool remain six points above the Gunners and five above Chelsea, with a game in hand over the former.

Here’s how the media reacted to a hard-fought point at Anfield for both sides.

Ryan Gravenberch’s versatility was key

With the Reds losing a man, Slot opted to stick with the players already on the pitch to get Liverpool back in the game.

Harry Poole of BBC Sport looked at how Ryan Gravenberch‘s versatility was key to that:

“Liverpool, with Ryan Gravenberch deployed as makeshift centre-back, stuck to their task, despite Fulham‘s ever-present threat on the counter-attack, and ended the first half with 61 percent possession. “Manager Arne Slot watched his side take reward for their aggressive start after the break, courtesy of Salah’s quality delivery to the back post. “But even that moment was not without an element of drama as VAR reviewed – but cleared – a potential foul by Luis Diaz on Kenny Tete before Gakpo finished. “To Liverpool’s credit there was little evidence of their numerical deficit as they chased a winner, but they once again faced an uphill task after Muniz guided in a cut-back by the excellent Robinson.”

Amos Murphy of the Express was also full of praise for the 22-year-old midfielder:

“Bossed the contest throughout, even after being asked to drop into defence following Robertson’s red card. Slowly emerging as one of the Player of the Season contenders, for both club and the wider league’s award.”

Liverpool rallied “in the face of adversity”

Andy Hunter of the Guardian felt Liverpool’s resilience was to be applauded as they twice came from behind against the Cottagers:

“In the cold light of a relentless title race Liverpool may consider this a disappointing draw. The reality of a gruelling assignment against Fulham, and the atmosphere inside Anfield, told otherwise. “Down to 10 men after 16 minutes, and 2-1 down until the 85th minute, Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders fought, pressed and attacked until the very last. Victory eluded Liverpool, but the performance will sustain them.”

Lewis Steele of Mail felt the game turned into more of a mental fight than clash of technical ability:

“This was a game not about skill but mentality. It was about the ability to pull oneself up off the canvas and wrest back enough belief to rally in the face of adversity. “Liverpool and Fulham were going at it like two bruised fighters in a 12-round bout, one dizzied by the black eye of an early blow, each taking it in turns to take their lumps and looking ready to throw in the towel. “But ultimately neither refused to give up. And ultimately neither landed that crucial knockout blow, as 10-man Liverpool twice fought from behind to earn a battling draw thanks to substitute Diogo Jota coming back with a bang to equalise on 86 minutes.”

Meanwhile, PA journalist Carl Markham wrote on X:

“The disappointment of 10 men at not winning showed just how much effort they put into pushing for victory against the odds. But a point gained and still a healthy lead at the top.”

“A point gained” not lost

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo felt very positively about Liverpool’s performance, saying it “cannot be regarded as anything other than a point gained.”

Doyle wrote: