Mohamed Salah is looking to match one of his many Liverpool records away to Newcastle, on a night when Cody Gakpo can make his 100th Reds appearance.

Arne Slot‘s side are still flying after their 2-0 win over Man City, but next up is a tough-looking trip to St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Should Salah score, he will equal his best run of netting in seven successive Premier League games for Liverpool.

His previous best run was set between August and October 2021.

Meanwhile, Gakpo will play for Liverpool for the 100th time if he features, while Curtis Jones could make his 150th appearance in league and cup.

Alexis Mac Allister is one yellow card away from a one-match ban, and Slot is in the same boat on the touchline.

Reds out to continue superb away form

Liverpool have taken 16 points from a possible 18 away from home in the Premier League this season, with five wins and a draw.

In all competitions on the road in 2024/25, Slot’s side have won eight and drawn one of nine matches.

Liverpool are undefeated in the last 11 away games in all competitions (eight wins, three draws) since losing the Merseyside derby at Everton back in April.

Newcastle’s mixed home record

In 2024, Newcastle have lost three times at home in 15 Premier League matches – to Man City in January, Brighton in October and West Ham in their last outing at St James’.

Eddie Howe’s team scored in all 19 home games last season, however, and only Brighton and West Ham have kept a clean sheet on this ground in the last 25 matches.

Newcastle have scored more than once in only one of their six league clashes at home this season, in the 2-1 home win over Tottenham in September.

Don’t expect a 0-0!

There has only been one 0-0 draw in the last 76 league encounters between Liverpool and Newcastle, and 81 in all competitions, in a run dating back to February 1974.

That stalemate came at St. James’ back in December 2020.

Liverpool have scored 119 goals against Newcastle, which is more than against any other team in the Premier League era.

They have also earned more points (117) against them in the competition than they have anyone else.

Newcastle eyeing half-century of wins

Newcastle‘s next win will be their 50th against Liverpool overall, in the 186th encounter between the two clubs.

They have not beaten the Reds in the last 15 league matches, though.

The last Newcastle player to score in a win over Liverpool was Gini Wijnaldum back in December 2015 – since then, it’s been four draws and 11 defeats.

The Magpies have also scored just once at home against the Reds in the last 449 minutes of action.

That was Anthony Gordon in last season’s 2-1 defeat, following Darwin Nunez‘s dramatic late brace.

This season’s scorers

Newcastle: Isak 5, Barnes 4, Gordon 2, Joelinton 2, Schar 2, own goals 2, Willock 1

Liverpool: Salah 13, Diaz 9, Gakpo 7, Jota 4, Konate 2, Nunez 3, Szoboszlai 2, Van Dijk 2, Jones 1, Mac Allister 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).